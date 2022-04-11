Photos: Go Inside the Kit Kat Club with New Pictures from the West End's CABARET

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB swept the boards at this year's Olivier Awards winning seven awards, equalling the amount previously won by the musicals Hamilton and Matilda the Musical. CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB also becomes the most award-winning revival of a musical in Olivier history and the first ever musical or play to win in all four acting categories. The Olivier Award wins include Best Musical Revival, Best Director- Rebecca Frecknall, Best Actor in a Musical - Eddie Redmayne, Best Actress in a Musical- Jessie Buckley, Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical- Elliot Levey, Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical- Liza Sadovy, and Best Sound Design- Nick Lidster.

Cabaret at the KIT KAT CLUB is booking until October 2022 and currently stars Fra Fee as 'Emcee', Amy Lennox as 'Sally Bowles', Omar Baroud as 'Cliff Bradshaw', Vivien Parry as 'Fraulein Schneider', Elliot Levey as 'Herr Schultz', Stewart Clarke as 'Ernst Ludwig' and Anna-Jane Casey as 'Fraulein Kost'. The cast is completed by Josh Andrews, Emily Benjamin, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Emma Louise Jones, Ela Lisondra, Theo Maddix, Chris O'Mara, Daniel Perry, Andre Refig, Christopher Tendai, Bethany Terry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman and Sophie Maria Wojna.

In a time when the world is changing forever, there is one place where everyone can be free... Welcome to the Kit Kat Club, home to an intimate and electrifying new production of CABARET. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself.