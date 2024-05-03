Photos: Inside Opening Night of THE CHERRY ORCHARD at the Donmar Warehouse

The production opened on 2 May, and runs until 22 June.

By: May. 03, 2024
The Donmar Warehouse is now presenting Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, in a new version and directed by Benedict Andrews.

The cast includes Nina Hoss (Liubov Ranevskaya), Adeel Akhtar (Ermolai Lopakhin), Sarah Amankwah (Charlotta), Nathan Armarkwei Laryea (Yasha), David Ganly (Boris Simeonov-Pishchik), Michael Gould (Gaev), Éanna Hardwicke (Semyon Epikhodov), Daniel Monks (Pyotr Trofimov), Marli Siu (Varya), Sadie Soverall (Anya), Posy Sterling (Dunyasha), and June Watson (Firs). 

