Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for EVERY LEAF A HALLELUJAH at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Booker Prize-winner Ben Okri's new fairytale, Every Leaf A Hallelujah invites children aged 4+ and their families into an enchanted world of extraordinary endangered trees. Commissioned by Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, this 45-minute show plays during the day on the theatre lawn. All you'll need is a blanket to sit on and an open heart.

See rehearsal photos below!

The show runs from 22 May - 10 June on the picnic lawn at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre with daytime performances at 11am and 2pm. Tickets from £10.

The full cast includes Hannah Akhalu (Jack V Giant) as Mangoshi, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah (The Color Purple, Waitress West End) as Mummy, Florence Odumosu (2:22 A Ghost Story at Lyric and Criterion Theatres) as Boabab Tree, and Fred Smiley (The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots UK Tour) as Daddy.

Completing the creative team alongside Chinonyerem Odimba (Adaptor & Director) is Heather Basten (Casting Director), Ewa Dina (Associate Director), Ingrid Mackinnon (Movement Director & Season Associate - Intimacy Support), Khadija Raza (Designer), Riwa Saab (Sound Designer), Abdul Shyllon (Voice & Singing Director) and Sura Susso (Composer, Musical Director & Musician).