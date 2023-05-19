Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for EVERY LEAF A HALLELUJAH at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

The show runs from 22 May – 10 June on the picnic lawn at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre with daytime performances at 11am and 2pm.

Booker Prize-winner Ben Okri's new fairytale, Every Leaf A Hallelujah invites children aged 4+ and their families into an enchanted world of extraordinary endangered trees. Commissioned by Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, this 45-minute show plays during the day on the theatre lawn. All you'll need is a blanket to sit on and an open heart.

See rehearsal photos below!

The show runs from 22 May - 10 June on the picnic lawn at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre with daytime performances at 11am and 2pm. Tickets from £10.

The full cast includes Hannah Akhalu (Jack V Giant) as Mangoshi, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah (The Color Purple, Waitress West End) as Mummy, Florence Odumosu (2:22 A Ghost Story at Lyric and Criterion Theatres) as Boabab Tree, and Fred Smiley (The Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots UK Tour) as Daddy.

Completing the creative team alongside Chinonyerem Odimba (Adaptor & Director) is Heather Basten (Casting Director), Ewa Dina (Associate Director), Ingrid Mackinnon (Movement Director & Season Associate - Intimacy Support), Khadija Raza (Designer), Riwa Saab (Sound Designer), Abdul Shyllon (Voice & Singing Director) and Sura Susso (Composer, Musical Director & Musician).

Photo credit: Marc Brenner

Fred Smiley
Fred Smiley

Fred Smiley
Fred Smiley

Hannah Akhalu and Florence Odumoso
Hannah Akhalu and Florence Odumoso

Hannah Akhalu
Hannah Akhalu

Chinonyerem Odimba
Chinonyerem Odimba

Chinonyerem Odimba
Chinonyerem Odimba

Florence Odumoso and Hannah Akhalu
Florence Odumoso and Hannah Akhalu

Florence Odumoso, Fred Smiley and Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah
Florence Odumoso, Fred Smiley and Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah

Sura Susso and Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah
Sura Susso and Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah

Sura Susso
Sura Susso

The company
The company

Ingrid Mackinnon
Ingrid Mackinnon

Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah
Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah

Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah
Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah




