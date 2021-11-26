Photos: First Look at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's Pantomime ALADDIN

Production images are released today for the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's 2021 pantomime Aladdin, written by Vikki Stone and directed by Abigail Graham, ahead of opening night on 27 November.

The 12th annual panto from the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre runs until 02 January 2022. It stars Qasim Mahmood as Aladdin, Stephan Boyce as Dave Twankey, Kate Donnachie as Genie, Irvine Iqbal as Abanazer, Gracie McGonigal as Wishy, Ellena Vincent as Jasmine, and the Ensemble of inspiring West London talent: Caroline Adebayo, Kane Feagan, Carla-Jean Lares and Harry Drane.

Set Design is by Lily Arnold, Costume Design by Kinnetia Isidore, Lighting Design by Sally Ferguson, Composition and Arrangement by Corin Buckeridge, Sound Design by Nick Manning, Choreography by Chi-San Howard, Musical Direction by Adam Gerber and Casting by Harry Blumenau.

Writer Vikki Stone is well known for her comedy songs and returns to the Lyric to write her debut panto following critically acclaimed appearances as Abanazer in Aladdin and Fleshcreep in Jack and the Beanstalk. Director Abigail Graham recently directed Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's MUM and will also be directing The Merchant of Venice at Shakespeare's Globe next year.

Get ready to sing 'Glory, Glory, Hammersmith' once again and join Aladdin, the Genie and their friends on a magical carpet ride. This festive family adventure follows Aladdin on his quest for true love, fortune and hugs with his nearest and dearest. Expect the usual Lyric twist on all of your favourite characters as well as live music, magic lamps, plenty of laughs and a journey to a faraway land.

Tickets for Aladdin are on sale now at www.lyric.co.uk