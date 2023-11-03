Photos: First Look at the First UK and Ireland Tour of Disney's ALADDIN

The musical is now open in Edinburgh, before dates in Cardiff, Plymouth, Sunderland, Dublin, Milton Keynes, Manchester, Bristol, and more!

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo 4 Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED

All new photos have been released from the first UK and Ireland tour of Disney’s Aladdin. Check out the photos below!

The critically acclaimed Broadway and West End musical is now open in Edinburgh, before dates in Cardiff, Plymouth, Sunderland, Dublin, Milton Keynes, Manchester, Bristol, Bradford, Southampton, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Liverpool. with further cities to be announced.

The UK and Ireland tour of Disney’s Aladdin stars Yeukayi Ushe (Disney’s The Lion King, A Strange Loop, Kinky Boots and Motown The Musical) as Genie and introduce Gavin Adams as Aladdin. A recent graduate of the Royal Academy of Music, Gavin will be making his professional debut in the title role. Also a graduate of the Royal Academy of Music, Desmonda Cathabel (Miss Saigon, From Here to Eternity) will play Jasmine when the show opens in Edinburgh, with casting for the role in future venues to be announced in due course.

They are joined by Adam Strong (Rock of Ages, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Jafar, Jo Servi (Dreamgirls, The Color Purple) as Sultan, Angelo Paragoso (The Reporter, Miss Saigon) as Iago, Nay-Nay (Once On This Island) as Kassim, Adam Taylor (Cabaret, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) as Omar, and Nelson Bettencourt (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables) as Babkak.

The full cast also includes Hannah Amin, Dammi Aregbeshola, Rico Bakker, Daisy Barnett, Sarah Benbelaid, Erin Gisele Chapman, Tau-En Chien, Zac Frieze, Jared Irving, Juan Jackson, James Lim, Harriet Millier, Luchia Moss, Aaron Elijah Patel, Abbie Platts, Joseph Poulton, Chris Ribz, Olivier Scheers, Kerry Spark, Ricardo Spriggs, Damien Winchester, Niko Wirachman.

Experience the timeless story of Disney’s Aladdin, a thrilling production filled with unforgettable magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle! Don’t miss this extraordinary theatrical event already seen by over 14 million people worldwide, where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

Adapted from Disney’s 1992 animated film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights”, this smash-hit musical is brought to theatrical life in a unique and dazzling way. The show continues its record-breaking run on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre, and since opening there in March 2014, nine subsequent productions have launched around the world, including over 1200 performances at the Prince Edward Theatre in London’s West End. 

Aladdin features the timeless songs from the animated film, as well as new music by Tony®, Olivier®, Grammy® and eight-time Acadamy Award® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Academy Award® winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony® and three-time Academy Award® winner Tim Rice (The Lion King, Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony® nominee Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony® and Olivier® Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).   

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony®-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, seven-time Tony®-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony®-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designers Jim Steinmeyer and Rob Lake, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira.  The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. Ben Clare is the associate director, Kyle Seeley is the dance supervisor, Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the US general manager. Casting is by Jill Green CDG.

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer 

Photos: First Look at the First UK and Ireland Tour of Disney's ALADDIN
Gavin Adams, Desmonda Cathabel

Photos: First Look at the First UK and Ireland Tour of Disney's ALADDIN
Gavin Adams

Photos: First Look at the First UK and Ireland Tour of Disney's ALADDIN
Yeukayi Ushe and ensemble

Photos: First Look at the First UK and Ireland Tour of Disney's ALADDIN
Yeukayi Ushe

Photos: First Look at the First UK and Ireland Tour of Disney's ALADDIN
Ensemble

Photos: First Look at the First UK and Ireland Tour of Disney's ALADDIN
Gavin Adams, Yeukayi Ushe, and ensemble

Photos: First Look at the First UK and Ireland Tour of Disney's ALADDIN
Gavin Adams

Photos: First Look at the First UK and Ireland Tour of Disney's ALADDIN
Desmonda Cathabel




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Doon Mackichan Withdraws from LYONESSE Photo
Doon Mackichan Withdraws from LYONESSE

Doon Mackichan has withdrawn from the role of Sue in Lyonesse due to a private family matter.

2
Kiln Theatre And Punchdrunk Enrichment Enter New Partnership To Create Kiln Young Company Photo
Kiln Theatre And Punchdrunk Enrichment Enter New Partnership To Create Kiln Young Company Show

Kiln Theatre has announced a brand-new collaboration with Punchdrunk Enrichment - a charity creating transformational theatre for education, community and family audiences. Kiln will be partnering with Punchdrunk Enrichment on the forthcoming original Kiln Young Company  production.

3
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS, THE LION KING, FROZEN and More Will Star in The Royal Variety Perfo Photo
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS, THE LION KING, FROZEN and More Will Star in The Royal Variety Performance

The cast of the critically acclaimed new British musical will perform a number from the hit show at The Royal Albert Hall on 30 November as part of the Royal Variety Performance.

4
Two Shows Launch Jermyn Street Theatres 30th Anniversary Season Photo
Two Shows Launch Jermyn Street Theatre's 30th Anniversary Season

Jermyn Street Theatre’s Artistic Director, Stella Powell-Jones and Executive Producer, David Doyle launch the theatre’s 30th anniversary celebrations with the announcement of back-to-back world premieres by two of the UK’s most acclaimed contemporary theatre talents, Roy Williams OBE and Stephen Unwin.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed! Video
Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed!
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL
Photos & See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Video
Photos & See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You