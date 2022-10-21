Photos: First Look at the Cast of WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR

All new cast portraits have been released for the World Premiere of Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor. Check out the photos below!

Directed by Shilpa T-Hyland, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor will star Ewan Stewart (Titanic, Witness for the Prosecution, River City) as James Ducat, Jamie Quinn (BBC's Two Doors Down, The Lieutenant of Inishmore) as Thomas Marshall and Graeme Dalling (Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Let the Right One In) as Donald MacArthur.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor is based on the true story of James Ducat, Thomas Marshall, and Donald MacArthur: a supernatural thriller that seeks to unravel the enduring mystery of the lighthouse keepers who, on December 15, 1900, disappeared without a trace.

These three renowned Scottish actors will tell the tale of this intriguing highland legend alongside a Scottish-led creative team, bringing to life the dramatic and unsettling setting of Eilean Mor, exploring the negative effects of loneliness and isolation on mental health.

The Producers -- who brought the critically acclaimed production of When Darkness Falls ('Eerie tales told with relish' The Stage) to Park Theatre - are delighted to be returning to the Finsbury Park venue this festive season, with a gripping, original thriller.

Written by Paul Morrissey, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor opens at the Park Theatre on Wednesday 30th November 2022 and runs until Saturday 31st December 2022.

On 26th December 1900, a small ship was making its way to the Flannan Islands in the remote Outer Hebrides.

Its destination was the lighthouse at Eilean Mor; a remote island, uninhabited apart from its lighthouse keepers - James Ducat, Thomas Marshall, and Donald MacArthur.

When the ship arrived on the island, the lighthouse was unlocked and two of three oil skinned coats belonging to the men were missing. The fire was out - and had been for some days - the kitchen area had half eaten food, the chairs were overturned, and the clock had stopped. More importantly, the lighthouse lamp was out. The three men had vanished.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor features music by Niall Bailey, set and costume design by Zoe Hurwitz, illusion design by John Bulleid, lighting design by Bethany Gupwell and sound design by Nik Paget-Tomlinson.

On sale now and inspired by real life events this chilling ghost tale offers an intriguing festive treat for those brave enough!

