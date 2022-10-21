Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the Cast of WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR

The production is at the Park Theatre from Wednesday 30th November 2022 until Saturday 31st December 2022.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

All new cast portraits have been released for the World Premiere of Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor. Check out the photos below!

Directed by Shilpa T-Hyland, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor will star Ewan Stewart (Titanic, Witness for the Prosecution, River City) as James Ducat, Jamie Quinn (BBC's Two Doors Down, The Lieutenant of Inishmore) as Thomas Marshall and Graeme Dalling (Captain Corelli's Mandolin, Let the Right One In) as Donald MacArthur.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor is based on the true story of James Ducat, Thomas Marshall, and Donald MacArthur: a supernatural thriller that seeks to unravel the enduring mystery of the lighthouse keepers who, on December 15, 1900, disappeared without a trace.

These three renowned Scottish actors will tell the tale of this intriguing highland legend alongside a Scottish-led creative team, bringing to life the dramatic and unsettling setting of Eilean Mor, exploring the negative effects of loneliness and isolation on mental health.

The Producers -- who brought the critically acclaimed production of When Darkness Falls ('Eerie tales told with relish' The Stage) to Park Theatre - are delighted to be returning to the Finsbury Park venue this festive season, with a gripping, original thriller.

Written by Paul Morrissey, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor opens at the Park Theatre on Wednesday 30th November 2022 and runs until Saturday 31st December 2022.

On 26th December 1900, a small ship was making its way to the Flannan Islands in the remote Outer Hebrides.

Its destination was the lighthouse at Eilean Mor; a remote island, uninhabited apart from its lighthouse keepers - James Ducat, Thomas Marshall, and Donald MacArthur.

When the ship arrived on the island, the lighthouse was unlocked and two of three oil skinned coats belonging to the men were missing. The fire was out - and had been for some days - the kitchen area had half eaten food, the chairs were overturned, and the clock had stopped. More importantly, the lighthouse lamp was out. The three men had vanished.

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor features music by Niall Bailey, set and costume design by Zoe Hurwitz, illusion design by John Bulleid, lighting design by Bethany Gupwell and sound design by Nik Paget-Tomlinson.

On sale now and inspired by real life events this chilling ghost tale offers an intriguing festive treat for those brave enough!

Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor at the Park Theatre will run from Wednesday 30th November 2022 until Saturday 31st December 2022.

Photos: First Look at the Cast of WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR
Jamie Quinn

Photos: First Look at the Cast of WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR
Graeme Dalling

Photos: First Look at the Cast of WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR
Ewan Stewart

Photos: First Look at the Cast of WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR
Wickies



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Matt Forde Changes Title of Stand-Up Show at the Bloomsbury Theatre in Response to Liz Truss' ResignationMatt Forde Changes Title of Stand-Up Show at the Bloomsbury Theatre in Response to Liz Truss' Resignation
October 20, 2022

In response to PM Liz Truss resigning, political satirist Matt Forde (Spitting Image, British Scandal, The Last Leg, Have I Got News For You) has changed the title of his latest stand-up show to Goodbye Liz from Clowns To The Left Of Me, Jokers To The Right for the final two performances of his biggest tour to date at the Bloomsbury Theatre.
CHARLIE RUSSELL AIMS TO PLEASE Comes to London in DecemberCHARLIE RUSSELL AIMS TO PLEASE Comes to London in December
October 20, 2022

Direct from a sell-out Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Mischief today announces a one night only London performance of their new laugh-out-loud and thoughtful comedy CHARLIE RUSSELL AIMS TO PLEASE at The Other Palace on Monday 5 December at 7.30pm.
Photos: First Look at All New Photos of the Cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE in LondonPhotos: First Look at All New Photos of the Cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE in London
October 20, 2022

All new production photos have been released for Magic Mike Live at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London, booking until 2 July 2023.
THE WIZARD OF POZ Comes to Two Brewers In Clapham This DecemberTHE WIZARD OF POZ Comes to Two Brewers In Clapham This December
October 20, 2022

The Two Brewers Annual Adult Panto will this year be The Wizard of Poz: Defying Bigotry, presented by The Cabaret Geek, with a festive run at the popular Clapham cabaret venue from 7-9, 14-16 and 21-22 December 2022.  
THE DARK IS RISING Comes To BBC World ServiceTHE DARK IS RISING Comes To BBC World Service
October 20, 2022

Toby Jones, Harriet Walter and Noah Alexander to star in The Dark Is Rising from the BBC World Service, adapted by writer Robert Macfarlane and Complicité's Simon McBurney