Photos: First Look at The RSC's THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL

The RSC have released production photos for The School for Scandal. Tinuke Craigdirects Richard B. Sheridan’s brilliantly biting comedy with Geoffrey Streatfeild as Sir Peter Teazle and Siubhan Harrison as Lady Sneerwell. Check out the photos below!

The production features Set and Costume Design by Alex Lowde, Lighting Design by Oliver Fenwick, Movement Design by Ingrid Mackinnon and Video Design by Ravi Deepres.

The full creative team includes Composition by D.J Walde, Sound Design by Max Pappenheim, Dramaturgy by Jude Christian, Casting by Matthew Dewsbury CDG, Music Direction by Ellie Verkerk and Voice and Text by Nia Lynn. The Assistant Director is Ellie Hurt.

Joining Geoffrey Streatfeild and Siubhan Harrison are: Stefan Adegbola as Joseph Surface, Jessica Alade as Lappet, Omar Bynon as Careless, John Dougall as Rowley, Riess Fennell as Bill, Emily Houghton as Mrs Candour, Wil Johnson as Sir Oliver Surface, Yasemin Junqueiraas Moppet, John Leader as Charles Surface, David Mara as Trip, Tadeo Martinez as Snake, Shazia Nicholls as Morehouse, Yasemin Özdemir as Maria, David Partridge as Sir Harry Bumper, Jason Thorpe as Crabtree, Tara Tijani as Lady Teazle and Patrick Walshe McBride as Sir Benjamin Backbite.

