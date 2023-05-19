Photos: First Look at Ruth Wilson in THE SECOND WOMAN at the Young Vic Theatre

Production photos have been released of Ruth Wilson as Virginia ahead of her marathon 24-hour performance in The Second Woman at the Young Vic Theatre starting at 4pm today.

The Second Woman, created and directed by Nat Randall and Anna Breckon, is a collaboration between the Young Vic and LIFT, produced in association with Ruth Wilson, presented in proud association with House of Oz.

On-the-door tickets are available throughout the 24-hour performance which concludes on Saturday 20 May at 4pm. Best availability is expected to be between 10pm to 10am. Full ticket details at www.youngvic.org

A feature documentary with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and charting Ruth Wilson's epic performance and journey of self-exploration has also been announced today from Fremantle's premium documentaries label, Undeniable.

One woman, one scene, one hundred men, one electrifying 24-hour performance.

Over a full 24 hours, Golden Globe and two-time Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson will star opposite 100 different men, non-binary and queer people, mostly non-actors whom she will have never met or rehearsed with before.

In an epic endurance performance inspired by John Cassavetes' film Opening Night, she will perform over and over a scene between a man and a woman in a relationship that has lost its creativity and romance.

Whether you choose to stay for 24 minutes or the full 24 hours, The Second Woman is a unique, cinematic theatre experience in which the stage offers the audience a wide-angle view of the action, while multiple cameras capture and share live close-ups.

Created and Directed by Anna Breckon and Nat Randall, Video and Camera Design by EO Gill and Anna Breckon, Lighting Design by Amber Silk and Kayla Burrett, UK Lighting Design by Lauren Woodhead, Music Composition by Nina Buchanan, Set Design by FUTURE METHOD STUDIO, and UK Movement Direction by Yarit Dor.

The Second Woman is supported by the Australian Government through the Australia Council, its arts funding and advisory body, and originally supported by Next Wave 2016.