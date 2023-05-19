Photos: First Look at Ruth Wilson in THE SECOND WOMAN at the Young Vic Theatre

The performance starts at 4pm today.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 1 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 2 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming To Photo 3 Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS
Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic Photo 4 Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Production photos have been released of Ruth Wilson as Virginia ahead of her marathon 24-hour performance in The Second Woman at the Young Vic Theatre starting at 4pm today.

The Second Woman, created and directed by Nat Randall and Anna Breckon, is a collaboration between the Young Vic and LIFT, produced in association with Ruth Wilson, presented in proud association with House of Oz.

On-the-door tickets are available throughout the 24-hour performance which concludes on Saturday 20 May at 4pm. Best availability is expected to be between 10pm to 10am. Full ticket details at www.youngvic.org

A feature documentary with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and charting Ruth Wilson's epic performance and journey of self-exploration has also been announced today from Fremantle's premium documentaries label, Undeniable.

One woman, one scene, one hundred men, one electrifying 24-hour performance.

Over a full 24 hours, Golden Globe and two-time Olivier Award winner Ruth Wilson will star opposite 100 different men, non-binary and queer people, mostly non-actors whom she will have never met or rehearsed with before.

In an epic endurance performance inspired by John Cassavetes' film Opening Night, she will perform over and over a scene between a man and a woman in a relationship that has lost its creativity and romance.

Whether you choose to stay for 24 minutes or the full 24 hours, The Second Woman is a unique, cinematic theatre experience in which the stage offers the audience a wide-angle view of the action, while multiple cameras capture and share live close-ups.

Created and Directed by Anna Breckon and Nat Randall, Video and Camera Design by EO Gill and Anna Breckon, Lighting Design by Amber Silk and Kayla Burrett, UK Lighting Design by Lauren Woodhead, Music Composition by Nina Buchanan, Set Design by FUTURE METHOD STUDIO, and UK Movement Direction by Yarit Dor.

The Second Woman is supported by the Australian Government through the Australia Council, its arts funding and advisory body, and originally supported by Next Wave 2016.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October Photo
The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October

Hope Mill Theatre has announced the world premiere of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL, based on the 1995 ground-breaking film, To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything Julie Newmar, written by multiple Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane.

Birmingham Rep Launches Victoria Wood Playwriting Prize For Comedy and the UK Premiere of Photo
Birmingham Rep Launches Victoria Wood Playwriting Prize For Comedy and the UK Premiere of New Musical BHANGRA NATION

On what would have been Comedy legend Victoria Wood's 70th Birthday, Sean Foley, the double Olivier Award-winning Artistic Director of Birmingham Repertory Theatre has announced the creation of the first ever major playwriting prize dedicated to the art of Comedy.

Review: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, Shakespeares Globe Photo
Review: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, Shakespeare's Globe

With the swashbuckling zeal of a rowdy tavern brawl and all the brash bravado you can shake a bulging cod piece at, the Sean Holmes helmed The Comedy of Errors crashes onto the Globe stage to start the summer season with a bang.

Review: BLEAK EXPECTATIONS, Criterion Theatre Photo
Review: BLEAK EXPECTATIONS, Criterion Theatre

hgIt's always welcome to see a little show that's done good: from a BBC Radio 4 comedy series, to Newbury's Watermill Theatre, Mark Evan's Dickensian parody now has a home in the West End. 


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for EVERY LEAF A HALLELUJAH at Regent's Park Open Air TheatrePhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for EVERY LEAF A HALLELUJAH at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
THE CHOIR OF MAN Will Partner With Suicide Prevention Charity Campaign Against Living MiserablyTHE CHOIR OF MAN Will Partner With Suicide Prevention Charity Campaign Against Living Miserably
Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's SPRINGBOARD to Stage Fresh Adaptation of THE BACCHAE This JulyLyric Hammersmith Theatre's SPRINGBOARD to Stage Fresh Adaptation of THE BACCHAE This July
Photos: First Look at Ruth Wilson in THE SECOND WOMAN at the Young Vic TheatrePhotos: First Look at Ruth Wilson in THE SECOND WOMAN at the Young Vic Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You