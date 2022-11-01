Photos: First Look at Rob Madge in MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) at the Garrick Theatre

My Son's A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) written by and performed by Rob Madge (Oliver!, Les Misérables) and directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, In The Heights) celebrates the joy and chaos of raising a queer child, and originally had a critically acclaimed, and sold out run at the Turbine Theatre in 2021.

Following another sell out run at this year's Edinburgh Festival, My Son's A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) transferred to the Garrick Theatre, in London's West End, on 21 October and will run until 06 November 2022.

When Rob was 12, they attempted to stage a full-blown Disney parade in their house for their Grandma. As Rob donned a wig and played Mary Poppins, Ariel, Mickey Mouse and Belle, their Dad doubled as Stage Manager, Sound Technician and Goofy. Unfortunately, Dad missed all his cues and pushed all the floats in the wrong direction. Mum mistook Aladdin for Ursula. The costumes went awry. Ariel's bubble gun didn't even work properly. Grandma had a nice time though.



Winner of the 'WhatsOnStage Best Off-West End Production 2022' Award, My Son's A Queer, (But What Can You Do?) is the joyous autobiographical story of social-media sensation Rob Madge, who just won the Industry Minds 2022 award for Performer of the year, as they set out to recreate that parade - and this time, nobody, no, nobody is gonna rain on it!