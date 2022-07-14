Photos: First Look at PENNYROYAL at the Finborough Theatre

Pennyroyal is a heartrending new play about sisterhood and motherhood; enduring love and regrets many years in the making. Developed over lockdown, it was originally programmed to premiere at VAULT Festival 2022, and now makes its debut at the multi-award-winning Finborough Theatre.

Check out photos below!



When Daphne is diagnosed with Premature Ovarian Insufficiency at 19, her sister Christine steps in to help in the only way she knows how: by donating her eggs. For a moment, the world seems corrected. But as the years go by and Daphne sets out on the long road of IVF, the sisters' relationship begins to twist. Pennyroyal explores the things expected of women and what happens when life doesn't go to plan.



This new play was inspired by Edith Wharton's 1922 novella 'The Old Maid', which was adapted 10 years later into a stage play by Zoe Akins. With her adaptation, Akins became the second woman to win a Pulitzer Prize for Drama. A hundred years later, the story is reimagined by Lucy Roslyn, with direction by Josh Roche, lighting by Cheng Keng, music and sound by Hugh Sheehan.