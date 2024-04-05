Photos: First Look at Kevin Clifton, Sam Bailey, and Sejal Keshwala in EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released of the new mast members in the UK tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Kevin Clifton, Sam Bailey, and Sejal Keshwala. They join the tour, visiting theatres around the country until July 2024. Check out the photos below!

The show stars Ivano Turco (Get Up, Stand Up!, Cinderella) as Jamie New, Rebecca McKinnis (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End, Dear Evan Hansen, We Will Rock You, Les Misérables) as Margaret New, Sejal Keshwala (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End, Bend It Like Beckham West End) as Ray, Talia Palamathanan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Tour and film) as Pritti, with X-Factor winner Sam Bailey as Miss Hedge, and Strictly Come Dancing professional and series 16 winner Kevin Clifton as Hugo/Loco Chanelle.

Completing the cast for the 2023-24 UK Tour are KY Kelly (Anthony Gyde) (Laika Virgin), Garry Lee (Sandra Bollock), David McNair (Tray Sophisticay), Akshay St Clair(Dad), Jordan Ricketts (Dean), Liv Ashman (Vicki), Rhiannon Bacchus (Fatimah), Geoff Berrisford (Sayid), Jessica Daugirda (Bex), Finton Flynn (Alternate Jamie/Young Loco Chanelle), Annabelle Laing (Becca), Luca Moscardini (Levi), Joshian Omana (Cy), Thomas Walton (Mickey), Takayiah Bailey (Swing), Joe Wolstenholme (Swing) and Georgina Hagen (Understudy Margaret / Ray / Miss Hedge).

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett