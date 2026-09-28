Photos: Christine Baranski, Richard E. Grant, and More in HAY FEVER
Performances are running at Wyndham’s Theatre for a strictly limited season until 12 December 2026.
Production photos have been released for Noël Coward’s Hay Fever, starring two-time Tony Award winning Christine Baranski and Academy Award nominee Richard E. Grant, currently playing at Wyndham’s Theatre for a strictly limited season until 12 December 2026. Check out the photos below!
Starring alongside Christine Baranski as Judith Bliss and Richard E. Grant as David Bliss is Nancy Carroll as Myra Arundel, Will Close as Simon Bliss, Charles Edwards as Richard Greatham, Ophelia Lovibond as Sorel Bliss, Ash Hunter as Sandy Tyrell, Lucy Karczewski as Jackie Coryton and Jo McInnes as Clara. The cast is completed by Helena Antoniou, Charlotte Avery, Alan Drake and Shaun Mendum.
Noël Coward’s Hay Fever is directed by Emily Burns with set and costume design by Frankie Bradshaw, lighting design by Oliver Fenwick and sound design by Tingying Dong. The fight and intimacy director is Bethan Clark, the dialect coach is Danièle Lydon the Associate Director is Blythe Stewart and Casting is by Jim Carnahan CSA and Liz Fraser CSA.
Hay Fever is produced by Wessex Grove and Gavin Kalin Productions.
Photo Credit: Marc Brenner
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