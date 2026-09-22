Anna Lapwood, Take That, and More Set For Royal Albert Hall Christmas Season

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Having sold over 150,000 tickets for its most successful Christmas programme ever last year, the Royal Albert Hall has announced its star-studded 2026 Christmas at the Hall season, with headline performances from the likes of Jamie Cullum, Trevor Nelson and Anna Lapwood. Boasting 16 different events and over 40 performances in the Hall's auditorium throughout the month of December, the season includes a mix of classical, gospel, choral, jazz and R'n'B music, alongside an array of Films in Concert performances.

The 2026 programme also includes eight-time BRIT Award-winning group Take That, a big band show from 80s pop legend Rick Astley, Heart Christmas Live with NatWest and family event A Christmas Story in Concert both making their Christmas at the Hall debuts, alongside the return of festive favourites London Community Gospel Choir, Royal Choral Society and, of course, Carols at the Royal Albert Hall.

Matt Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said: “Christmas is our favourite time of year at the Hall. We're incredibly excited to be hosting a range of events and genres that encompass all ages; from the brand-new family-friendly nativity re-telling of A Christmas Story through to big band music or the Royal Choral Society's 154th annual Christmas performance, our programme is packed full of festive cheer and tradition. Alongside the likes of Jamie Cullum, Trevor Nelson and the London Community Gospel Choir, we have our popular Films in Concert series and our renowned Carols at the Hall performances. We really are the home of Christmas in London, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the Hall this December.”

Home Alone in Concert

Opening the Christmas at the Hall season with four screenings over the first weekend of December (Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December) is the festive classic Home Alone in Concert, with John Williams' memorable score performed live to picture by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and the Crouch End Festival Chorus. The following weekend, the franchise follow-up Home Alone 2: Lost in New York in Concert makes its UK premiere and Films in Concert debut with two screenings on Saturday 12 December.

Christmas with the Royal Choral Society

Continuing a 154-year-old tradition, Christmas with the Royal Choral Society returns to the Hall on Monday 7 December for their annual concert of festive songs, carols old and new, and traditional favourites, presented by TV personality and Classic FM host Alexander Armstrong.

Anna Lapwood's Christmas Show

TikTok star and Organist of the Royal Albert Hall Anna Lapwood brings her Christmas show back to the Hall on Tuesday 8 December following its sold-out 2025 debut, featuring special guests, new arrangements of Christmas classics and music from some of the most beloved films of recent decades.

Rick Astley's Swinging Christmas

The Hall then goes into 'big band' mode as Rick Astley's Swinging Christmas makes a welcome return to the Hall with his big band concert, delving into the golden age of big band and swing music on Wednesday 9 December, before jazz legend Jamie Cullum and his band perform two nights (Thursday 10 and Friday 11 December) of his popular The Pianoman at Christmas show.

A Christmas Story

On Sunday 13 December, the Hall will host A Christmas Story; the carol-filled re-telling of the nativity adventure, based on Michael Morpurgo's beloved book, On Angel Wings, which has been adapted by Jennifer Toksvig and directed by Emma Manton. Music for the show will be performed by the BBC Concert Orchestra and National Youth Choir, alongside a cast of actors.

Heart Christmas Live with NatWest

Eight-time BRIT award-winning group Take That are the first act announced for the brand new Heart Christmas Live with NatWest event the following night on Monday 14 December. Hosted by Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, Heart Christmas Live with NatWest will bring together some of the biggest names in music and entertainment for one night, filled with Christmas magic and plenty of festive surprises.

Christmas with John Wilson and Sinfonia of London

On Tuesday 15 December, John Wilson, master of the great Hollywood and Broadway orchestral sound, and his Sinfonia of London will be joined by West End star, Louise Dearman, for a Christmas concert including music from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, a suite from Mary Poppins and Christmas favourites including Let It Snow!, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and White Christmas among many more.

London Community Gospel Choir's Christmas Show

London Community Gospel Choir's Christmas show has become an annual tradition at the Hall, having become a staple of the programme since 2018. On Wednesday 16 December, they will bring their soulful harmonies to the auditorium with the Heritage Orchestra and London Community Gospel Choir Band in tow.

Trevor Nelson's Soul Christmas

Continuing the party atmosphere, Trevor Nelson's Soul Christmas takes place over two nights (Thursday 17–Friday 18 December) as the award-winning DJ celebrates 30 years at the BBC. Alongside and a host of special guests, Trevor will re-imagine classic soul and RnB tracks with a festive sprinkle, supported by the BBC Concert Orchestra and led by musical director Troy Miller.

Carols at the Royal Albert Hall

Then, Christmas just wouldn't be Christmas without Carols at the Royal Albert Hall. Across six days (Saturday 19–Thursday 24 December), 15 joyful performances fill the Hall with a mix of traditional carols and modern festive favourites – with a full orchestra, choir, presenters and soloists.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 in Concert

Closing out the season is a series of the Hall's popular Films in Concert performances, with films being screened twice daily from Monday 28 December through until New Year's Eve. How To Train Your Dragon 2 in Concert sees composer John Powell's thrilling score performed live to picture by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra conducted by Ben Palmer, and accompanied by the London Voices.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert comes to the Hall on Tuesday 29 December. Klaus Badelt's iconic soundtrack will be performed by the Academy of St Martin in the Fields and the London Voices, conducted by David Mahoney.

Casino Royale in Concert

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Daniel Craig's James Bond debut Casino Royale gets the 'in Concert' treatment on Wednesday 30 December, accompanied by a full symphony orchestra, where David Arnold's thrilling score will be performed live by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra conducted by Anthony Gabriele.

La La Land in Concert

Celebrating another anniversary year is 2016's La La Land. Revisit the 2016 Academy Award winning Lionsgate film starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, in a swoon-worthy live concert experience to close the year out on Thursday 31 December. The show features the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and jazz band performing the soundtrack– including the piano solos – live alongside the film, conducted by the film's original composer Justin Hurwitz.

Festive Dining

Outside of the auditorium, guests can enjoy a selection of festive dining experiences across Coda, Verdi and the Elgar Room restaurants. Coda's Christmas Afternoon Tea will run from 23 November to 18 December, bringing a festive twist to the traditional afternoon tea experience. Elsewhere, Verdi will feature classic Italian dishes, while the Elgar Room will showcase a modern British brasserie-style festive menu from Chef Kerth Gumbs throughout December.

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