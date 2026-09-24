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Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London

The new cast also includes Danielle de Niese, Shaun Dooley, Malinda Parris, and more.

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Brand new production photos and video footage have been released of the West End production of Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Hadestown, which has recently welcomed new cast members to the Lyric Theatre, London. Check out the photos below and video above!

Danielle De Niese as Persephone. Internationally acclaimed soprano and broadcaster, de Niese has performed with all the leading opera companies and orchestras around the world. She won the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Opera earlier this year.

Shaun Dooley as Hades. Shaun's extensive television and film credits include Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, Criminal Record, Changing Ends, It's a Sin, Gentleman Jack, The Stranger, Broadchurch, Misfits and Saltburn alongside an acclaimed body of stage work, including Jez Butterworth’s Hills of California directed by Sam Mendes.

Fayth Ifil as Eurydice. Ifil first debuted on the West End aged just 10 years old. She has gone on to play leading West End roles in Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, and Just For One Day.

Malinda Parris as Hermes. A leading West End performer, Parris has starred in The Greatest Showman, Hercules, & Juliet, Little Big Things, Mary Poppins, Matilda, Caroline, or Change, The Light Princess and Parade.

Nathan Sykes as Orpheus. Earning international success as a member of chart-topping band The Wanted, Sykes has gone on to launch an acclaimed solo music career.

The cast is completed by Melanie Bright, Spike Maxwell and Lauran Rae as the Fates; Femi Akinfolarin, Michelle Andrews, Gabriela Benedetti, Ollie Bingham and Sebastian Lim-Seet as the Workers, with Juan Jackson, Oisín Nolan-Power, Lindo Shinda, Jasmine Triadi and Milly Willows as Swings. 

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone.  A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

Blending American songwriting traditions, from indie folk, to pop, blues, and New Orleans-inspired jazz, Hadestown has music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Tony® and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album, before transforming the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony® Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin.

The Hadestown creative team includes David Neumann (Choreography), Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Michael Krass (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (Sound Design), Liam Robinson (Music Supervision and Vocal Arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (Arrangements and Orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (Dramaturgy), Tarek Merchant (Co-Musical Director & Associate Music Supervisor), George Francis (Co-Musical Director), Maria Crocker (UK Associate Director), Bobby Windebank (Associate Choreographer) and Victoria Gimby (Resident Director). Casting by Jacob Sparrow. Principal Casting by Rob Kelly.

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 1 of 36


Melanie Bright, Spike Maxwell & Lauran Rae

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 2 of 36


Melanie Bright, Spike Maxwell & Lauran Rae

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 3 of 36


Ollie Bingham, Michelle Andrews, Femi Akinfolarin, Gabriela Benedetti, Sebastian Lim Seet

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 4 of 36


Fayth Ifil, Nathan Sykes

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 5 of 36


Fayth Ifil, Malinda Parris, Nathan Sykes

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 6 of 36


Fayth Ifil, Nathan Sykes

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 7 of 36


Shaun Dooley, Danielle De Niese

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 8 of 36


Shaun Dooley

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 9 of 36


Cast

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 10 of 36


Shaun Dooley

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 11 of 36


Nathan Sykes

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 12 of 36


Shaun Dooley, Fayth Ifil

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 13 of 36


Nathan Sykes and cast

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 14 of 36


Malinda Parris and cast

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 15 of 36


Danielle De Niese, Malinda Parris, Fayth Ifil, Nathan Sykes, and cast

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 16 of 36


Malinda Parris

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 17 of 36


Cast

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 18 of 36


Shaun Dooley, Nathan Sykes, Danielle De Niese

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 19 of 36


Shaun Dooley In Hadestown (636)

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 20 of 36


Nathan Sykes and cast

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 21 of 36


Gabriela Benedetti, Fayth Ifil, Nathan Sykes, Sebastian Lim Seet, Femi Akinfolarin

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 22 of 36


Fayth Ifil, Nathan Sykes, and cast

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 23 of 36


Shaun Dooley

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 24 of 36


Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 25 of 36


Cast

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 26 of 36


Nathan Sykes

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 27 of 36


Nathan Sykes, Jasmine Triadi, Melanie Bright, Spike Maxwell

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 28 of 36


Malinda Parris, Danielle De Niese

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 29 of 36


Danielle De Niese

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 30 of 36


Malinda Parris

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 31 of 36


Fayth Ifil, Danielle De Niese, and cast

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 32 of 36


Nathan Sykes

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 33 of 36


Fayth Ifil

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 34 of 36


Shaun Dooley

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 35 of 36


Cast

Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London — photo 36 of 36


Malinda Parris

Buy Tickets to Hadestown

More on this show: HADESTOWN Will Embark on First-Ever UK and Ireland Tour in 2027 · 6/4/2026




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