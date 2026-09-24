Photos/Video: Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil, and More in HADESTOWN in London

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Brand new production photos and video footage have been released of the West End production of Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Hadestown, which has recently welcomed new cast members to the Lyric Theatre, London. Check out the photos below and video above!

Danielle De Niese as Persephone. Internationally acclaimed soprano and broadcaster, de Niese has performed with all the leading opera companies and orchestras around the world. She won the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Opera earlier this year.

Shaun Dooley as Hades. Shaun's extensive television and film credits include Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, Criminal Record, Changing Ends, It's a Sin, Gentleman Jack, The Stranger, Broadchurch, Misfits and Saltburn alongside an acclaimed body of stage work, including Jez Butterworth’s Hills of California directed by Sam Mendes.

Fayth Ifil as Eurydice. Ifil first debuted on the West End aged just 10 years old. She has gone on to play leading West End roles in Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, and Just For One Day.

Malinda Parris as Hermes. A leading West End performer, Parris has starred in The Greatest Showman, Hercules, & Juliet, Little Big Things, Mary Poppins, Matilda, Caroline, or Change, The Light Princess and Parade.

Nathan Sykes as Orpheus. Earning international success as a member of chart-topping band The Wanted, Sykes has gone on to launch an acclaimed solo music career.

The cast is completed by Melanie Bright, Spike Maxwell and Lauran Rae as the Fates; Femi Akinfolarin, Michelle Andrews, Gabriela Benedetti, Ollie Bingham and Sebastian Lim-Seet as the Workers, with Juan Jackson, Oisín Nolan-Power, Lindo Shinda, Jasmine Triadi and Milly Willows as Swings.

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

Blending American songwriting traditions, from indie folk, to pop, blues, and New Orleans-inspired jazz, Hadestown has music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Tony® and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album, before transforming the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony® Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin.

The Hadestown creative team includes David Neumann (Choreography), Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Michael Krass (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (Sound Design), Liam Robinson (Music Supervision and Vocal Arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (Arrangements and Orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (Dramaturgy), Tarek Merchant (Co-Musical Director & Associate Music Supervisor), George Francis (Co-Musical Director), Maria Crocker (UK Associate Director), Bobby Windebank (Associate Choreographer) and Victoria Gimby (Resident Director). Casting by Jacob Sparrow. Principal Casting by Rob Kelly.

Photo Credit: Brinkhoff-Moegenburg



Melanie Bright, Spike Maxwell & Lauran Rae



Melanie Bright, Spike Maxwell & Lauran Rae



Ollie Bingham, Michelle Andrews, Femi Akinfolarin, Gabriela Benedetti, Sebastian Lim Seet



Fayth Ifil, Nathan Sykes



Fayth Ifil, Malinda Parris, Nathan Sykes



Fayth Ifil, Nathan Sykes



Shaun Dooley, Danielle De Niese



Shaun Dooley



Cast



Shaun Dooley



Nathan Sykes



Shaun Dooley, Fayth Ifil



Nathan Sykes and cast



Malinda Parris and cast



Danielle De Niese, Malinda Parris, Fayth Ifil, Nathan Sykes, and cast



Cast



Shaun Dooley, Nathan Sykes, Danielle De Niese



Shaun Dooley In Hadestown (636)



Nathan Sykes and cast



Gabriela Benedetti, Fayth Ifil, Nathan Sykes, Sebastian Lim Seet, Femi Akinfolarin



Fayth Ifil, Nathan Sykes, and cast



Shaun Dooley



Nathan Sykes, Fayth Ifil



Cast



Nathan Sykes



Nathan Sykes, Jasmine Triadi, Melanie Bright, Spike Maxwell



Malinda Parris, Danielle De Niese



Danielle De Niese



Fayth Ifil, Danielle De Niese, and cast



Nathan Sykes



Fayth Ifil



Shaun Dooley



Cast

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