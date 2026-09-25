Video: First Look at Teri Hatcher in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Sneak Peek

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Bond Girl, Desperate Housewife and TV icon, multi-award-winning Teri Hatcher will be starring as the legendary Editor-in-Chief 'Miranda Priestly' in the musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada from Tuesday 20 October 2026, bringing the next edition of Runway to the West End. Teri Hatcher’s final performance is currently scheduled for 6 February 2027. The cast will also feature Jenna Bonner as Andy, and Talia Halford as Emily.

This comes following Vanessa Williams' final performance on 19 September and Debbie Kurup stepping into Miranda Priestly's immaculate designer heels, playing the role from Vanessa’s exit until 17 October. Watch a sneek peak trailer!

Packed with high fashion and theatrical flair, The Devil Wears Prada continues to redefine what audiences can expect from a musical spectacular. With Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Gregg Barnes at the heart of the Runway world. Having designed some of Broadway’s most iconic costumes for productions such as Aladdin, Kinky Boots and Legally Blonde, Barnes’ has brought his eye for glamour and storytelling into world of The Devil Wears Prada, making the fashion of the show a statement in its own right.

The production features iconic designer labels including Dior, Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen and Balmain, alongside expertly sourced vintage and second-hand pieces. Renowned British footwear brand Terry de Havilland has supplied more than 80 pairs of shoes for the show, with the designer known for creating shoes for Elton John. Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs alone undergo an impressive 11 costume changes throughout the performance, helping bring the fashion world of the story vividly to life. During the curtain call, 680 grams of confetti is used in every performance, amounting to 5.4 kilograms each week, and. on average, the Deputy Stage Manager calls a cue every six seconds.

Opening in the West End in December 2024, The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical has become the fastest‑selling show in the Dominion Theatre’s history, selling more than 1.3 million tickets to date. The show will also celebrate a major milestone on 23 September, when it reaches its 800th performance.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 09 Hrs 23 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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