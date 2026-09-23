Video: TWENTY THOUSAND STREETS UNDER THE SKY Trailer Released at Southwark Playhouse
Trailer offers a look at the smoky streets and tangled love triangle at the heart of Hamilton's novel.
Southwark Playhouse has unveiled a new trailer for Twenty Thousand Streets Under the Sky, giving audiences a first look at the show's evocation of Jazz Age London. The clip, shot by videographer Piers Foley, promises smoky streets and period atmosphere as it introduces the production's central trio of characters.
The play is Simon Reade's adaptation of Patrick Hamilton's classic novel, following Bob, Jenny, and Ella as they navigate passion, unrequited love, and unfulfilled dreams while searching for connection in the sprawling city. The Stage has praised the piece for how it 'oozes pungent atmosphere,' a line featured in the trailer's promotion.
The production is running at Southwark Playhouse Borough as a world premiere, with the trailer noting the run continues until 17 October. According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, production photos released for the show confirm the staging is directed by Matthew Iliffe and features a cast including Alex Bhat as George Perry, Yanexi Enriquez as Jenny Maple, and Rosalind Lailey as Ella Dawson.
The trailer positions the show alongside a busy autumn slate at the Southwark venue, which has also been promoting productions including Night City and Jane Eyre this season.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...