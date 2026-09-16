THE PADDINGTON BEAR EXPERIENCE to Offer Halloween Trick-or-Treat Adventure
The London immersive attraction will transform Windsor Gardens for a limited-time Halloween experience from October 17-November 1.
The Paddington Bear Experience will receive a Halloween makeover this October, with a limited-time Trick-or-Treat adventure running October 17-November 1 at County Hall on London's South Bank.
For the Halloween experience, Windsor Gardens will be transformed with seasonal decorations as characters from the Paddington stories distribute treats to children throughout the attraction. Fancy dress is encouraged.
Guests can add a £15-per-child Trick-or-Treat package to their visit, which includes a souvenir pumpkin bucket, sweet treats distributed throughout the experience, a Paw Biscuit, exclusive Paddington Bear ears and a Halloween Paddington postcard.
About The Paddington Bear Experience
Created by The Path Entertainment Group in collaboration with STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY Ltd and Lionsgate, The Paddington Bear Experience spans more than 26,000 square feet inside County Hall.
The interactive experience takes visitors through locations inspired by the Paddington stories, beginning at Paddington Station before a journey through London to the Brown family's home at No. 32 Windsor Gardens.
Guests then join the Brown family for a series of interactive and multi-sensory activities as they help Paddington prepare for the Marmalade Day Festival. The experience concludes with a Windsor Gardens street party featuring games, food and beverages, including Paddington's famous marmalade sandwich.
The experience is creatively produced by The Path Entertainment Group and directed by Tom Maller for Immersive Octopus, with writing by Katie Lyons and design by Rebecca Brower. The creative team also includes Costume Designer Stewart J Charlesworth, lighting designer Terry Cook for Woodroffe Bassett, sound designer Luke Swaffield for Autograph and video designer Novak. Gary Beestone Associates provides production management.
The Paddington Bear Experience is presented by The Path Entertainment Group and STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY Ltd in collaboration with Lionsgate.
The Halloween Trick-or-Treat experience runs October 17-November 1, 2026. Tickets and additional information are available at paddingtonbearexperience.com/halloween.
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