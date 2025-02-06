Photos: CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL Tour Rehearsals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a look inside rehearsals for the UK and Ireland tour of Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical. The tour opens on 13 February at Windsor Theatre Royal and runs until 28 June at Theatre Royal Brighton. See photos here!

Based on the iconic film and inspired by Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical is packed with ’90s pop classics including the songs of Britney Spears, Boyz II Men, Christina Aguilera, TLC, R.E.M., Ace of Base, Natalie Imbruglia, The Verve, *NSYNC, and many more!

Step siblings Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil engage in a cruel bet: Kathryn goads Sebastian into attempting to seduce Annette Hargrove, the headmaster’s virtuous daughter.

Weaving a web of secrets and temptation, their crusade wreaks havoc on the students at their exclusive Manhattan high school. It’s not long before the duo become entangled in their own web of deception and unexpected romance, with explosive results…

The iconic movie set to the decade’s best songs is an irresistible combination, and with over forty 4- and 5-star reviews, it’s the ultimate ’90s night out.

Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical stars Abbie Budden as Annette Hargrove, Will Callan as Sebastian Valmont, Nic Myers as Kathryn Merteuil, Lucy Carter as Cecile Caldwell / Marci Greenbaum, Luke Conner Hall as Blaine Tuttle, Joe Simmons as Greg McConnell, Gabriella Williams as Mrs. Bunny Caldwell / Dr. Greenbaum, and Kevin Yates as Ronald Clifford. Completing the cast are Olivia Brookes, Ben Fenwick, Sophie Hutchinson, and Onuri Smith.

Cruel Intentions: The ’90s Musical is directed by Jonathan O’Boyle, choreographed by Gary Lloyd (who is also Associate Director), with set and costume design by Polly Sullivan, lighting design by Nick Richings, and sound design by Chris Whybrow. The Musical Supervisor is Jeremy Wootton, and the Musical Director is Will Joy.

