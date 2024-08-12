Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS)

The event took place on Saturday 10 August at St Paul’s Church, Covent Garden.
All new photos have been released from WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS), which took place on Saturday 10 August at St Paul’s Church, Covent Garden, co-hosted by Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters. Check out the photos below!
The event brought together much-loved talent of the West End and many four-legged friends for a live dog and cat adoption event, working with participating shelters and rescue groups to benefit their charitable work.
Elaine and Bernadette first teamed up to co-host the virtual edition of West End Woofs during lockdown in 2020, before hosting their first live event in 2023. Across the pond, Broadway Barks, continues to be a howling success over 25 years on.
Photo Credit: Danny Kaan
Carl Mullaney and Bernadette Peters
Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters
West End Woofs
Cast of Hamilton
Cast of Hello, Dolly!
Cast of Hello, Dolly!
West End Woofs
Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige
Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige
Bernadette Peters and the cast of Hamilton
Elaine Paige, Charlie Stemp, Bernadette Peters
West End Woofs
West End Woofs
Cast of Les Miserables
Cast of Les Miserables
Cast of Les Miserables
Cast of Sister Act
Bella Brown, Jason Penny Cooke, Bonnie Langford
Bradley Judge, Bernadette Peters
Elaine Paige, Bernadette Peters, Charlie Stemp, Bonnie Langford, Stephanie J. Block, and the cast of Les Miserables
Elaine Paige, Joanna Riding, Bonnie Langford, Bernadette Peters
Emma Ralston, Bernadette Peters
Lori Haley Fox, Bernadette Peters
West End Woofs
West End Woofs
West End Woofs
West End Woofs
West End Woofs
Cast of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends
Trevor Dion Nicholas and the cast of Hamilton
Alfonso Casado Trigo, Elaine Paige, Jac Yarrow, Joanna Riding
Alfonso Casado Trigo, Milan Van Waardenburg
Bonnie Langford, Alfonso Casado Trigo
Charlie Stemp and the cast of Les Miserables
Elaine Paige, Christopher Biggins, Bernadette Peters
West End Woofs
West End Woofs
West End Woofs
West End Woofs
Stephanie J. Block and Charlie Stemp
Elaine Paige, Bernadette Peters, Lesley Nicol, Pete Regan
Cast of Madwomen of the West
