Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS)

The event took place on Saturday 10 August at St Paul’s Church, Covent Garden.

By: Aug. 12, 2024
All new photos have been released from WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS), which took place on Saturday 10 August at St Paul’s Church, Covent Garden, co-hosted by Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters. Check out the photos below!

The event brought together much-loved talent of the West End and many four-legged friends for a live dog and cat adoption event, working with participating shelters and rescue groups to benefit their charitable work. 

 Elaine and Bernadette first teamed up to co-host the virtual edition of West End Woofs during lockdown in 2020, before hosting their first live event in 2023. Across the pond, Broadway Barks, continues to be a howling success over 25 years on. 

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Bonnie Langford

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Carl Mullaney and Bernadette Peters

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Elaine Paige

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
West End Woofs

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Cast of Hamilton

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Cast of Hello, Dolly!

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Cast of Hello, Dolly!

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Trevor Dion Nicholas

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
West End Woofs

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Bernadette Peters and the cast of Hamilton

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Bernadette Peters

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Charlie Stemp

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Elaine Paige and Jac Yarrow

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Elaine Paige, Charlie Stemp, Bernadette Peters

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
West End Woofs

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
West End Woofs

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Cast of Les Miserables

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Cast of Les Miserables

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Cast of Les Miserables

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Cast of Sister Act

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Bella Brown, Jason Penny Cooke, Bonnie Langford

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Bernadette Peters

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Bradley Judge, Bernadette Peters

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Elaine Paige, Bernadette Peters, Charlie Stemp, Bonnie Langford, Stephanie J. Block, and the cast of Les Miserables

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Elaine Paige, Joanna Riding, Bonnie Langford, Bernadette Peters

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Emma Ralston, Bernadette Peters

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Lori Haley Fox, Bernadette Peters

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
West End Woofs

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
West End Woofs

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
West End Woofs

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
West End Woofs

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
West End Woofs

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Cast of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Trevor Dion Nicholas and the cast of Hamilton

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Alfonso Casado Trigo, Elaine Paige, Jac Yarrow, Joanna Riding

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Alfonso Casado Trigo, Milan Van Waardenburg

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Bernadette Peters

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Bonnie Langford, Alfonso Casado Trigo

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Charlie Stemp and the cast of Les Miserables

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Elaine Paige, Christopher Biggins, Bernadette Peters

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Lauren Hall, Lesley Joseph

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
West End Woofs

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
West End Woofs

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
West End Woofs

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
West End Woofs

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Stephanie J. Block and Charlie Stemp

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image
Elaine Paige, Bernadette Peters, Lesley Nicol, Pete Regan

Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS) Image

Cast of Madwomen of the West 



