Photos: Bernadette Peters, Elaine Paige, and More at WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS)

All new photos have been released from WEST END WOOFS (AND MEOWS), which took place on Saturday 10 August at St Paul’s Church, Covent Garden, co-hosted by Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters. Check out the photos below!

The event brought together much-loved talent of the West End and many four-legged friends for a live dog and cat adoption event, working with participating shelters and rescue groups to benefit their charitable work.

Elaine and Bernadette first teamed up to co-host the virtual edition of West End Woofs during lockdown in 2020, before hosting their first live event in 2023. Across the pond, Broadway Barks, continues to be a howling success over 25 years on.

Cast of Madwomen of the West

