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Photos: BACCHAE School Tour in Rehearsal From The National Theatre

The production will be seen by 7,000 young people from over 60 schools and colleges on its eight-week tour to school halls across England.

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The National Theatre has released all new rehearsal photos for the nationwide schools tour of Bacchae. In partnership with local theatres, the production will be seen by 7,000 young people from over 60 schools and colleges on its eight-week tour to school halls across England. Check out the photos below!

Following Bacchae’s debut at The National Theatre as part of Indhu Rubasingham’s inaugural season, writer Nima Taleghani joins director Hannah Hauer-King in creating an adapted version of the 2025 main stage play in a new production especially for schools. This exciting new version of Euripides’ ancient Greek tragedy comes to life through rhythm, movement and music.

The tour will visit secondary schools and colleges across the country, working with the following partners: Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury (28 Sep - 2 October), Norwich Theatre (5-9 October), Birmingham Hippodrome (12-14 October), Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (15-16, 19-21 October), Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (22-23 October), Newcastle Theatre Royal (2-6 November), Theatre Royal, Nottingham (9-11 November), Leicester Curve (12-13 November), Lowry in Salford (16-21 November) including public performances on 20-21 November and Sheffield Theatres (23-27 November).

The cast includes Senam Akpokavi, Jessica Alade, Ross Foley, Daniel Forbes, Aminita Francis, Emma Manton, Lily Olufemi-Bywaters, Daniel Regan, Premi Tamang and Benjamin Wilson.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

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