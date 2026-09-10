Shona McGarty Joins Frances Mayli McCann and More in FROM THE HEART

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EastEnders and I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! star Shona McGarty has joined the cast of FROM THE HEART, the theatrical celebration of Oscar-winning lyricist Don Black, which will return to the West End this October.

McGarty joins Olivier Award nominee Frances Mayli McCann, internationally celebrated performer Caroline O'Connor, Olivier Award winner Clive Rowe and West End and Broadway performer Michael D. Xavier.

FROM THE HEART will play a strictly limited run of 15 performances at London's Garrick Theatre from Thursday, October 8 through Sunday, October 18. Opening night is October 8 at 7:30 p.m.

"I am so excited to be part of this show," said McGarty. "Don Black is such a legend, and I'm honoured to be singing his songs!"

Following concert performances in 2025, FROM THE HEART returns in an expanded production directed by Nick Winston, whose credits include Calamity Jane at the Watermill Theatre and Bonnie & Clyde at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

The show is Black's personal tribute to the New York cabaret scene that has influenced his career and combines familiar songs with new material written alongside composers including Gary Barlow, Natasha Bedingfield, David Arnold, Debbie Wiseman and Mike Batt.

Joe church serves as musical director, with arrangements and musical supervision by Nick Barstow.

Each performance will also feature a surprise special guest. The evening will culminate in a medley of songs from Black's career, including "Born Free," "Ben," "Love Changes Everything," "With One Look," "To Sir With Love" and "As If We Never Said Goodbye."

The production will also celebrate Black's work on the James Bond franchise, including songs from Diamonds Are Forever, Thunderball, The Man with the Golden Gun and The World Is Not Enough.

Frances Mayli McCann's credits include Bonnie & Clyde at Theatre Royal Drury Lane and The Great Gatsby at the London Coliseum.

McGarty is known for her longtime role in EastEnders, as well as I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and the stage production of 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Caroline O'Connor's West End credits include Chicago and Mack and Mabel. Clive Rowe won an Olivier Award for Guys and Dolls at The National Theatre and has also appeared in Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre. Two-time Olivier Award nominee Michael D. Xavier's credits include Sunset Boulevard at the London Coliseum and Into the Woods at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Black's career as a lyricist spans more than five decades across film, television and theatre. His work includes Aspects of Love, The Italian Job and five James Bond themes.

FROM THE HEART will play the Garrick Theatre, 2 Charing Cross Road, London, from October 8-18, 2026.

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