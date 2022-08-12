Photos: All New Photos of THE CHER SHOW on Tour Ahead of its 100th Performance

The Cher Show UK and Ireland tour has released all new photos to celebrate the 100th performance which will take place tomorrow, Saturday 13 August, at Milton Keynes Theatre.

The production features Debbie Kurup, Danielle Steers and Millie O'Connell, all starring as Cher - Star, Lady and Babe respectively.

THE CHER SHOW tells the incredible story of Cher's meteoric rise to fame. Cher takes the audience by the hand and introduces them to the influential people in her life, from her mother and Sonny Bono, to fashion designer and costumier Bob Mackie. It shows how she battles the men who underestimated her, fought the conventions and, above all, was a trailblazer for independence.

The musical is packed with 35 of her biggest hits, including 'If I Could Turn Back Time', 'I Got You Babe', 'Strong Enough', 'The Shoop Shoop Song' and 'Believe'.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith