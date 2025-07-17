Photos: Adeel Akhtar and More in THE ESTATE at the National Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Theatre has released a first look at the world premiere of The Estate, the debut play by Shaan Sahota, directed by Daniel Raggett. BAFTA winning actor Adeel Akhtar (Fool Me Once) plays Angad, an ambitious politician in this razor-sharp exploration of family, power and the lies we tell about ourselves. The Estate will run in the Dorfman theatre until 23 August 2025, as part of former National Theatre Director Rufus Norris’ final season and the first full-length production back in the auditorium since it was closed for government funded capital works in November 2024. Check out the photos below!

The full cast alongside Adeel includes Shelley Conn (Bridgerton) as Malicka, Dinita Gohil (The Father and the Assassin) as Sangeeta, Thusitha Jayasundera (The House of Bernarda Alba) as Gyan, Humphrey Ker (Welcome to Wrexham) as Ralph Hughes, Fode Simbo (Samuel Takes a Break...) as Isaac and Helena Wilson (The Hills of California) as Petra.

Being the favourite comes at a price

The leader of the opposition has been forced to resign in a scandal. Against the odds Angad Singh emerges as the favourite.

He could win, he could make history, he could really change things – as long as his sisters keep their mouths shut.

Director Daniel Raggett is joined by an artistic team that includes set designer Chloe Lamford, costume designer Khadija Raza, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, composer Asaf Zohar, sound designer Mike Winship, movement director Polly Bennett, fight director Alex Payne, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor CDG, voice coach Shereen Ibrahim and staff director Molly Stacey.

Photo Credit: Helen Wilson