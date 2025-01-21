Photos: A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS At Theatre Royal Bath

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See first look photos of A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS at Theatre Royal Bath where it plays until 25 January 2025, before touring to Chichester, Malvern, Cheltenham, Oxford, Guildford, Canterbury, and Richmond.

The cast is led by Martin Shaw (Sir Thomas More), and Gary Wilmot (The Common Man), with Edward Bennett (Thomas Cromwell), Abigail Cruttenden (Alice More), and Nicholas Day (Cardinal Wolsey). Completing the cast is Huw Brentall, Calum Finlay (Richard Rich), Orlando James (Henry VIII), Hari Kang (Attendant to Signor Chapuys), Asif Khan (Signor Chapuys), Annie Kingsnorth (Margaret More), Andrew McDonald, Sam Parks (Archbishop Thomas Cranmer), Sam Phillips (William Roper), Louisa Sexton (A Woman), and Timothy Watson (Norfolk).

One of the UK’s best-loved actors on stage and screen, Martin Shaw is known to millions for his television roles in Judge John Deed, Inspector George Gently and The Professionals. His recent West End stage appearances include Hobson’s Choice, The Best Man and Twelve Angry Men.

Gary Wilmot’s career as one of the UK’s best- loved entertainers has seen him take on iconic West End roles in Me & My Girl, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Wicked.

Leading actor of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Edward Bennett’s stage credits include major productions of Hamlet, Love’s Labour’s Lost, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Macbeth as well as many other non-classical roles.

On television Abigail Cruttenden is known for BBC’s Not Going Out as well as Sharpe and Benidorm on ITV. She has many other stage and film credits to her name.

Nicholas Day has enjoyed a long career on stage and screen. He is best known for roles in ITV’s Minder as well as BBC’s New Tricks and Goodnight Sweetheart.

Martin Shaw stars as Sir Thomas More – scholar, ambassador, Lord Chancellor and friend to King Henry VIII. Above all, he is a man of integrity, loved by the common people and his own family.

When Henry demands a divorce from Catherine of Aragon, clearing the way for him to marry Anne Boleyn, the staunchly Catholic Thomas is forced to choose between his loyalty and his own conscience, committing an incredible act of defiance for which he eventually pays the ultimate price…

Playwright Robert Bolt won an Oscar for the 1966 screen adaptation of A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS, Other notable credits include Lawrence of Arabia and Doctor Zhivago.

A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS will be directed by Jonathan Church’s whose credits include a ten-year period as artistic director of Chichester Festival Theatre. He last directed Martin Shaw in the acclaimed West End transfer of Hobson’s Choice.

The creative team is completed by Simon Higlett (Set & Costume Designer), Mark Henderson (Lighting Designer), Paul Groothuis (Sound Designer), Matthew Scott (Composer) and Gabrielle Dawes (Casting Director).

