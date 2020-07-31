Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Looking Back at the UK Venues That Took Part in #MissingLiveTheatre

Theatres who took part in #MissingLiveTheatre include National Theatre, Royal Exchange Theatre and more.

Jul. 31, 2020  

The National Theatre, Royal Exchange Theatre, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Lyric Belfast, Sherman Theatre and The Old Vic, RSC, Sadler's Wells, Theatr Clwyd, Theatre Royal Stratford East, Sheffield Theatres, Kiln Theatre, are amongst the theatres who took part in #MissingLiveTheatre.

Check out photos of the venues below!

#scenechange began as a small email exchange 'Dialogue in Strange Times' between a group of set & costume designers. Now it is a wide community of designers covering the breadth of the discipline and growing to over 1000 members, promoting ways of coming together in conversation and action in support of theatre.

Photo Credit: Tom P Morley, Phoebe Martin, Seamus Ryan,

