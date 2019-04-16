Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For JUDE at Hampstead Theatre

Apr. 16, 2019  

Hampstead Theatre presents the world premiere of Howard Brenton's latest play Jude, directed by Edward Hall which will be the last production that Edward will direct during his tenure as Artistic Director of Hampstead. Loosely inspired by Thomas Hardy's novel Jude the Obscure, Jude is a modern day tale of unexpected genius and of our struggle to accommodate extraordinary talent. Isabella Nefar stars as Jude alongside Paul Brennen, Merch Husey, Caroline Loncq, Luke MacGregor, Shanaya Rafaat, Anna Savva and Emily Taaffe.

About to be fired from her cleaning job for stealing a volume of Euripides, Jude turns her employer's outrage to shock by translating the ancient Greek on the spot. The employer, a Classics teacher, knows great talent when she sees it and the encounter kick-starts Jude's lifelong ambition to study at Oxford University. Entirely self-taught and possessing an astonishing gift for languages, Jude will stop at nothing to achieve her dream - but she remains oblivious to the hidden barriers that her background has placed in her path...

Jude is in previews from 23 April - 1 June 2019.

Paul Brennan and Shanaya Rafaat
Paul Brennan and Shanaya Rafaat

Merch Husey
Merch Husey

Isabella Nefar
Isabella Nefar

Howard Brenton
Howard Brenton

Emily Taaffe
Emily Taaffe

Edward Hall and Dennis
Edward Hall and Dennis

Caroline Loncq
Caroline Loncq

Anna Savva and Merch Husey
Anna Savva and Merch Husey



