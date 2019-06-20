Photo Flash: In Rehearsal For Benjamin Britten's NOYE'S FLUDDE at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Benjamin Britten's Noye's Fludde comes to Theatre Royal Stratford East, in a co-production with the English National Opera, opening on Wednesday 3 July. This rarely performed one act opera is directed by Lyndsey Turner, and for the project, 120 East London Primary school children, 70 young musicians from East London, and an adult community choir have come together with professional opera singers and musicians.

Previews are from Monday 1 July 2019.

God is angry, and a flood is coming. But Noah is building a boat: wide enough and deep enough not just for his family, but for a cargo of birds and beasts, both great and small. For forty days and forty nights, this chorus of unlikely shipmates endure a mighty storm, in the hope that a new world will be waiting for them on the other side.

Lyndsey Turner directs a joyous new production of Benjamin Britten's masterpiece combining the talents of professional singers, actors and musicians with those of school children and the local community. Marking the first collaboration between Theatre Royal Stratford East and English National Opera, Noye's Fludde speaks of courage, redemption and the promise of a new beginning.

For more information: www.stratfordeast.com or call 020 8534 0310.



Suzanne Betish

Louis Callinan and Marcus Farnsworth

