Hugh Panaro Will Bring MAN WITHOUT A MASK to Crazy Coqs in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hugh Panaro will bring Man Without A Mask to Crazy Coqs this September. Performances are set for 7-8 September 2024.

Hugh Panaro is a Broadway and concert fan favorite and, of course, has many “PHANS” who have come to know this skillful actor/singer from his over 2,000 performances as The Phantom in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Broadway and, before that, as Raoul. A rare distinction.

He also played Marius during the original Broadway run of LES MISÉRABLES, after having opened the First National Tour and went on to play Valjean in both his hometown of Philadelphia and on the world-famous MUNY Stage.

Man Without A Mask is an exciting evening taking you right onto Broadway, Backstage, into dressing rooms and into his unique and personal scrapbook of a life and career.

This solo concert debut treats fans to songs and plenty of stories the star will share from, including SIDE SHOW, SHOWBOAT, LESTAT, SWEENEY TODD, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, THE RED SHOES, all the blockbusters he ’s known for… and even some shows he wasn’t in.

Hugh has performed on London ’s West End, in Canada and on concert stages across the globe, including touring with Barbra Streisand throughout Europe and now, he ’s bringing it all home, to you, for what promises to be a real event. His Musical Director is the gifted Joseph Thalken and his “up close and personal” show is directed by his longtime friend, the equally legendary Richard Jay-Alexander.