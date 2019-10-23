Photo Flash: First Look at The Turbine Theatre's HIGH FIDELITY

The Turbine Theatre's first musical production, High Fidelity stars Oliver Ormson in the lead role as vinyl shop owner, Rob. The rest of the cast will include Carl Au (Dick), Robbie Durham (Barry), Rosie Fletcher (Anna), Joshua Dever (Neil Young/Bruce Springsteen), Shanay Holmes (Laura), Eleanor Kane (Marie), Jessica Lee (Ensemble), Bobbie Little (Liz), Lauran Rae (Ensemble) and Robert Tripolino (Ian)

The UK premiere of the irresistible new musical comedy High Fidelity, based on the acclaimed British novel by Nick Hornby (State Of The Union/About A Boy/Fever Pitch), is the second production in Paul Taylor-Mills' inaugural season at The Turbine Theatre. Directed and choreographed by Tom Jackson Greaves, the first musical to open at the new Battersea Power Station based theatre, runs from 21 October - 7 December, with press night on Friday 1 November 2019.

Rob is the thirty-something owner of a London record shop who's mastered the art of finding rare vinyl and losing girlfriends. Laura just dumped him, and Rob is totally moving on. Hopefully. Well, there's a chance it could still work out!

Could Laura actually be "the one?" Might this turn out to be one of the Top 5 Most Romantic Comebacks Ever?!

High Fidelity has designs by David Shields, sound by Dan Samson, lighting by Andrew Exeter, and casting by Will Burton CDG. Helen Siveter will be the Associate Director.

High Fidelity is the second production to run at the newly opened Turbine Theatre, and follows the theatre's critically acclaimed debut production of Harvey Fierstein's groundbreaking play, Torch Song. The production is directed by the Olivier Award winning director/choreographer, Drew McOnie, stars Matthew Needham, Daisy Boulton, Dino Fetscher, Jay Lycurgo, Rish Shah and Bernice Stegers, and runs until 13 October 2019.





