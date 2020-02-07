Photo Flash: First Look at TIME AND TIDE at the Park Theatre

Relish Theatre in association with Park Theatre present the world premiere of award-winning playwright James McDermott's new play Time And Tide, directed by Rob Ellis.

Get a first look in the photos below!

Time And Tide is an LGBT comic drama about a Norfolk community struggling with change. Starring Wendy Nottingham as May (Vera Drake, Peaky Blinders, Mr Selfridge), Paul Easom as Ken, Elliot Liburd as Daz, and Josh Barrow as Nemo.

Time and Tide was longlisted for The Verity Bargate Award, the Bruntwood and Papatango Playwriting Prizes, and developed as part of Park Theatre's Script Accelerator Programme.

May runs a crumbling caff on the end of Cromer Pier. Her delivery man, Ken, is running out of customers, thanks to Costa. Nemo is desperate to tread the boards in London. His unrequited love, Daz, is burying his head in the sand over his best mate leaving.





