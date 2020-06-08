Photo Flash: First Look at Imelda Staunton, Martin Freeman, and More in Alan Bennett's TALKING HEADS on BBC One

Article Pixel Jun. 8, 2020  

Alan Bennett's Talking Heads will air on BBC One from Tuesday 23 June with a double bill, it was announced today. All twelve Talking Heads will then be available to stream on BBC iPlayer, with the series continuing on BBC One across the following weeks.

To celebrate the news, twelve pictures of the cast in character have been released. Check them out below!


Black Lives Matter

Donations

Arts Orgs


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Theatrical Sound Designers and Composers Association and Live Design Magazine Announce June Zooms
  • VIDEO: TDF Hosts Wendy Wasserstein Project Virtual Presentation on June 8
  • Actors' Equity Responds to New Jobs Report: Unemployment Remains at Record Levels in Arts And Entertainment
  • Association of Performing Arts Professionals Selects Lisa Richards Toney as New President and CEO