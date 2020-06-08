Photo Flash: First Look at Imelda Staunton, Martin Freeman, and More in Alan Bennett's TALKING HEADS on BBC One
Alan Bennett's Talking Heads will air on BBC One from Tuesday 23 June with a double bill, it was announced today. All twelve Talking Heads will then be available to stream on BBC iPlayer, with the series continuing on BBC One across the following weeks.
To celebrate the news, twelve pictures of the cast in character have been released. Check them out below!
Jodie Comer
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs