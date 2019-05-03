Photo Flash: First Look at AGAINST THE STREAM at The London Coliseum

Ivan Putrov, former principal dancer of The Royal Ballet turned internationally acclaimed producer, is coming to The London Coliseum 7th April 2019 for one night the pay tribute to the innovators of ballet who dared to go Against the Stream. The choreographers who fought against the norm, who blazed trails and defied convention have left an indelible mark on the world of ballet. Against the Stream is a gala night performance celebrating the visionaries that have brought us to the unique and varied world of dance that we have today.

The names in ballet that changed things forever and have left an enduring mark on the craft are numerous. From New York there are Robbins and Balanchine, from Paris Lifar and Nureyev, from St. Petersburg Vaganova and Yacobson and from London Ashton and MacMillian. Ivan Putrov has brought in dancers who were trained in the companies where these works were originally performed. Dancing alongside Putrov will be Matthew Ball of The Royal Ballet, Mathieu Ganio and Eleonora Abbagnato of the Paris Opera Ballet, Katja Khaniukova of the English National Ballet, Dmitry Zagrebin of the Royal Swedish Ballet, Maria Kowroski of the New York City Ballet, and Marcelo Gomes former American Ballet Theatre.

Coming together on the stage of the London Coliseum with a live orchestra to celebrate the biggest influencers of the dance world for one night only and headed by Ivan Putrov, Against the Stream promises to be a night unlike any other, and an experience not to be missed.

https://officiallondontheatre.com/show/against-the-stream-111415723/

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





