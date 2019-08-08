Photo Flash: First Look at ACTUALLY at the Trafalgar Studios

Actually plays Trafalgar Studios 2, 6th - 31st August 2019!

Amber and Tom hook up at a party at their elite American university and spend the night together. They agree on the drinking, they agree on the attraction, but what actually happened between them? Through conflicting accounts of a college hook up, Actually boldly delves into the messiest of grey areas and the intersectional complexities of race, religion and gender, controversially picking at our individual biases and internalised prejudices in 'he said, she said' cases of sexual consent.

This is Anna Ziegler's first play in London since Photograph 51, which starred Nicole Kidman, and won Best New Play and Best Actress at the WhatsOnStage Awards; and the Evening Standard award for Best Actress. Anna's other plays include The Last Match and Boy.

Box Office: 0844 871 7632 | www.atgtickets.com/shows/actually/trafalgar-studios

Photo Credit: Lidia Crisafulli





