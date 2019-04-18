Photo Flash: First Look At Rehearsals For The UKÂ Professional Premiere Of AMOUR

Apr. 18, 2019  

"Amour", a musical fantasy about daring to dream and the power of self belief, has music by multi award-winning Michel Legrand with English lyrics by Jeremy Sams (from the original French by Didier van Cauwelaert).

The latest cast were captured this week working in the newly configured auditorium at London's Charing Cross Theatre.

Adapted from the 1943 short story Le Passe-Muraille by Marcel Aymé, Amour opened on Broadway in 2002 and was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It will get its UK professional premiere from Thursday 2 May - Saturday 20 July.

Cast: Gary Tushaw, Anna O'Byrne, Alasdair Harvey, Elissa Churchill, Claire Machin, Keith Ramsay, Steven Serlin, Alistair So, Daniel Stockton and understudies Laura Barnard and Jack Reitman.

Creative team: Director Hannah Chissick. Choreographer Matt Cole. Production Designer Adrian Gee. Lighting Designer Rob Halliday. Sound Designer Andrew Johnson. Musical Director Jordan Li-Smith. Producer/Casting Director Danielle Tarento.

Photo Credit: Scott Rylander

