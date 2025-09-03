Pantos, Podcasts and More Set for Watford Palace Theatre Autumn Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Re-opening its doors this September with an exceptional new programme, Watford Palace Theatre will present an epic autumn season for 2025.

Kicking off the season will be the acclaimed tribute act The Illegal Eagles (4th September), followed by a duo of festivals. Bringing laughter to the proceedings is the South Asian Comedy Festival (12th–14th September). Compered by BBC Asian Networks incredible Breakfast Show host Harpz Kaur, the festival is a celebration of the best in South Asian and British Asian comedy talent, with sets from future stars and established names Sindu Vee (Live At The Apollo, BBC Two), Paul Sinha (The Chase, ITV) and Anuvab Pal (Anuvab Pal: The Department Of Britishness, Soho Theatre). The Women in Comedy Festival (15th–18th October) features a BYOB (Bring Your Own Babies) special, the returning Ladies of Laughter tour, and sets from some of the most talented comedians in the business, Ania Magliano (I Can't Believe You've Done This, Edinburgh Fringe 2023), Sophie Duker (Hag, Edinburgh Fringe 2022) and Chloe Petts (Transience, Edinburgh Fringe 2022).

In time for Halloween, The Void (3rd-4th October) is the new production from multi-award-winning touring theatre company Thunder Road (Shock Horror). Bringing cinematic horror to the stage, this original production is a tense sci-fi horror, presenting a decaying future of desperate humans, all-seeing AI and memories of a distant, dangerous past. Ending on a more light-hearted note, Surinderella (22nd-26th October) brings a Bollywood makeover to the classic Cinderella panto formula, courtesy of Rifco Theatre (Frankie Goes to Bollywood, Britain’s Got Bhangra).

Continuing the season with a variety of shows that will delight lovers of dance, music, and cabaret, ART OF ANDALUCIA (11th September), presents a vibrant journey into the tradition and passion of flamenco. Honouring the 50th anniversary of the iconic Bollywood film, Yeh Dosti: Celebrating 50 Years of Sholay (27th September) is a spectacular music and dance show that will transport audiences back to the golden era of Bollywood cinema. Returning to Watford Palace Theatre is Black Ballet (8th October), bringing an exciting double bill of My Sister, The Serial Killer and A Shadow Work.

Dragged to the Musicals (9th October) offers a musical theatre fix with extra slay, as host Divina De Campo (RuPaul's Drag Race UK, BBC Three) and her band of kweens rock up for an evening combining the eleganza-extravaganza of the West End with the fierce and fabulous world of Drag. Northern Live: Do I Love You (1st November) keeps the faith of the classic Northern Soul movement, with an eleven-piece band and four lead vocalists performing over thirty original hits. For the romantics, Cassio Productions’ new musical show Crazy for You (4th-8th November) features memorable Gershwin tunes including “I Got Rhythm”, “Naughty Baby”, “They Can’t Take That Away from Me”, and more. Last but not least, Coldplay: Sky Full of Stars (14th November) is an exhilarating tribute to one of the world’s biggest and best-loved bands.

Podcast addicts and chat show devotees will be well catered for across the season, beginning with An Evening With Katy Price & Kerry Katona (19th September), where the two noughties’ icons will host a tell-all evening, touching on everything from I’m a Celebrity to family, paparazzi and turning life around for the better. From tennis balls to glitterballs, Annabel Croft (12th November) will host an evening of stories from the beloved athlete and broadcaster. Hot off the heels of his recent sold-out tour, Professor Brian Cox is back for an intimate evening with exclusive access to his latest live show, Professor Brian Cox: Work in Progress (17th-19th December).

For youngsters and families, WiFi Wars (7th September), the zany interactive comedy quiz show, returns as part of its 10th anniversary tour. The littlest theatre fans will enjoy Baby Broadway (26th September), a lively and charming interactive experience with bubbles, puppets and dance and singalongs to tunes from classic musicals and films. The Dinosaur that Pooped (28th October) a new family musical adapted from the best-selling books by Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter (McFly, BMG), with all-new composed songs. Continuing the dino-riffic fun is Natural History Museum Live (29th October), taking audiences on a delightfully educational pre-historic journey to the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, as lifelike dinosaurs come alive right on stage.

Concluding the season is Watford Palace Theatre’s renowned Christmas panto, with this year’s tale, Jack and the Beanstalk (29th November-4th January), bringing audiences some Fee-Fi-Fo-Fun with the voice of Stephen Fry as the Giant, trademark humour and catchy original songs. For those itching to get on stage or just wanting to grow their confidence, Jack and the Beanstalk Young Ensemble Auditions (7th-9th September) are open for 11–17-year-olds, while Watford Palace Young Company’s autumn 2025 term runs from September to November 2025.

CEO and Director of Programming Steve Marmion comments, Back to school with a bang! It's a packed season across all our new spaces with the very best in theatre, comedy, cabaret and (then putting them all together into) panto. If you haven't been here for a while, come and have a look at what we've done with the Palace – and why not make a panto present for everyone this year with the best cast (and worst jokes) we've ever had!