PHOTOS: AN AMERICAN IN LONDON Hugh Panaro Makes Crazy Coqs Debut

We had thunderstorms last night, here in London, and I am totally convinced it was all due to the electricity Hugh Panaro unleashed into the atmosphere with his CRAZY COQS Debut.

From the moment he entered the uniquely beautiful club until the moment his voice soared its final note, you could feel the air crackle with excitement. The room was packed and was filled with an appreciative audience who were thrilled to learn of what he spoke and were, quite simply, in awe of his presence and a voice that defies rules or description. He can sing anything, but the choices Mr. Panaro made, here with Musical Director/Arranger/Accompanist Joseph Thalken and his Director, Richard Jay-Alexander were, as always, a surprise for the eyes and ears. Also, there was a stunning assist, on upright bass, by London’s own Nick Laughlin.

Here’s the thing: I’ve got to mention Mr. Jay-Alexander here because having recently seen a full week of shows from Norm Lewis in New York City and, now attending multiple performances from Mr. Panaro, the shows are always different and always specific to venues, surroundings, location, and curated with the greatest of care and professionalism. Richard is artistic director for both stars. You think you know what an artist can do and then, “surprise”… there’s more mined that you never knew or could have imagined. Clearly, his collaborations with artists are connected and meaningful on a deeper level and he gets the best out of them, understanding how unique and different each of the talents he works with, are. Also, these two I mentioned have been long time friends with their director and have worked on stages together in the past.

The Song List was extraordinary and got even crazier (good crazy) when the Broadway star invited to the stage, Ms. Christina Bianco, for “Cinderella” moment(s), while her fantasies as a 7 year old came true before our very eyes. It was unbelievably brilliant. Then, they BOTH did “voices” and imitations…TOGETHER! Panaro was Bianco’s first Marius AND Raoul, when her parents took her to see both shows on Broadway.

It was that kind of night and this talented man received multiple, well earned, standing ovations.

There are two more shows.

Tonight ( Sunday) at 5-with Special Guest Liz Callaway

Tomorrow (Monday) at 7- with Special Guest Laura Pitt-Pullford

BOOK IF YOU CAN. YOU WON’T REGRET IT. THAT’s A PROMISE