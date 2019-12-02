Nicola Roberts Joins CITY OF ANGELS Cast At The Garrick Theatre

BRIT Award winning singer Nicola Roberts makes her stage debut in Josie Rourke's critically acclaimed and Olivier Award winning production of City of Angels.

Nicola, former Girls Aloud member, takes on the role of Avril/Mallory in the West End production joining the already announced Hadley Fraser (Les Misérables, Young Frankenstein), Rosalie Craig (Company), Rebecca Trehearn (Showboat) and Emmy and Grammy Award nominee Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives), making her West End debut.

Nicola Roberts said:

"I am delighted that Josie and the production have chosen me to be Mallory for City of Angels. To make my acting debut in this show and to work with such a fantastic company of actors and Josie Rourke is a dream come true for me."

Josie Rourke, Director of City of Angels said:

"It's exciting to add another dynamite voice, and stellar presence to this revival of City of Angels. Nicola is an exceptional talent, who brings wit and intelligence to the role and the production. Although she's no stranger to the stage, I'm honoured to be the director for her West-End debut."

Nicola Roberts is a multi-award-winning singer-songwriter, whose career spans over almost two decades. Nicola's passion for music and the arts started at a very young age. She enrolled into The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts (LIPA), where she was a part of numerous shows and singing competitions. Her music career took off in 2002 when she became part of one of the UK's biggest girl band Girls Aloud. Later down the line Nicola began her solo career as a singer-songwriter, releasing her critically acclaimed debut solo album in 2011, Cinderella Eyes. Since then she has gone on to write for numerous artists worldwide.

Away from her musical career Nicola commits a lot of time to helping charities working with underprivileged children around the UK. She is an ambassador for Barnardo's Young Supporters Charity and visits the children at their schools and events regularly.

City of Angels will play at the Garrick Theatre for a limited season, with previews from Thursday 5 March 2020, reuniting the production's entire creative team.

A screenwriter with a movie to finish.

A private eye with a case to crack.

But nothing's black and white when a dame is involved.

And does anyone stick to the script in this city?

This is Tinseltown. You gotta ask yourself: what's real...and what's reel...

Josie Rourke's "ingenious, stupendous revival" (The Telegraph) premiered in 2014, when it was hailed as "a blissful evening" (The Stage) that's "smart, seductive and very funny" (Evening Standard). With a swinging score by Cy Coleman, a brilliantly witty book by Larry Gelbart and lyrics by David Zippel, City of Angels is a musical love letter to the glamorous world of old Hollywood and film noir.

City of Angels is produced in the West End by Nica Burns, Ian Osborne, Eilene Davidson, Adam Blanshay Productions.

