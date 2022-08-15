New Casting Announced For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End; Booking Extends

The producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child have announced new casting for who begin performances at London's Palace Theatre on 13 October 2022. In addition, the original two-part multi award-winning production is now extending booking to 30 July 2023.

The Crown's Sam Crane will play Harry Potter, with Frances Grey as Ginny Potter and Thomas Grant who will play their son Albus Potter. Thomas Aldridge and MIchelle Gayle continue as Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger and Grace Wylde will play their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. James Howard continues as Draco Malfoy and Adam Wadsworth will play his son Scorpius Malfoy.

They are joined by Gabriel Akamo, Troy Alexander, Harry Ames, David Annen, Sue Appleby, Sabina Cameron, Phil Cheadle, Robert Curtis, Tim Dewberry, Iskandar Eaton, Lewis Edgar, Jack Gardner, Jemma Gould, Kelton Hoyland, April Hughes, Max Hutchinson, Emma Louise Jones, Tom Mackean, David Mara, Henry Maynard, Kathryn Meisle, Gigi Noel-King, Melaina Pecorini, Niamh Perry, Ruchi Rai, Ian Redford, Rosalind Steele, Tom Storey, Joshua Talbot, Susan Vidler and Wreh-Asha Walton. Fletcher Bell, Alice Langton-Farrell, Max Forde, Lottie Grey, Rafferty Ison, Abbiegail Mills and Harry Munson, who will alternate two children's roles, complete the 46-strong company.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage and the eight story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 5 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play. This summer, the international phenomenon celebrates the start of its seventh year with seven productions running worldwide in London, New York, Melbourne, San Francisco, Hamburg, Toronto, and Tokyo.

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe and casting by Julia Horan CDG.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.