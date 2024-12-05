New Cast Set For the UK and Ireland Tour of HAMILTON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New casting has been announced for the UK and Ireland Tour of the multi award-winning HAMILTON. Currently playing in Cardiff until 25 January, the new cast will have their first performance at Cardiff's Wales Millennium Centre on Monday 20 January 2025.

Joining the production as Alexander Hamilton is 2024 Black British Theatre Award-winner Marley Fenton, whilst Billy Nevers, who currently performs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the tour, will now play Aaron Burr.

Roshani Abbey, who has previously performed in Hamilton in the West End, will play Eliza Hamilton until Tuesday 25 March. Casey Al-Shaqsy will play Eliza Hamilton from Wednesday 26 March, joining the company for the first time.

Also joining the company are Chasity Crisp as Angelica Schuyler, Ashley J. Daniels as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shak Mancel James as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Naomi Katiyo as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Louis Maskell as King George.

Continuing in the production are KM Drew Boateng as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison and Akmed Junior Khemalai, now playing the role of George Washington.

Also continuing are Simeon Beckett, Jonathan Hermosa-Lopez, Richard Logun, Tamara Morgan, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Izzy Read, Harry Robinson, Phoebe Samuel-Gray, Samantha Shuma, Michael James Stewart, Jack Whitehead and Sian Yeo.

New to the production and completing the cast are Jonathan Andre, Melad Hamidi, Imogen Rose Hart, Bethany Kate, Jago Mottart, Patrick Munday, Chris Otim, Castell Parker, Eva Phillips, Sydney Spencer, Sylvie Stenson, Ethan Vijn, Lashane Williams and Ynez Williams.

Marley Fenton trained at The Arts Educational School, receiving the Ian Fleming Award, from where he graduated in 2023. His theatre credits include The Tin Man in the National tour of The Wizard of Oz, for which he won the 2024 Black British Theatre Award for Best Supporting Male Actor in a Musical. His West End credits include Company in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre, and his professional and West End debut covering and playing The Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz at the London Palladium. Marley's feature film credits include Wicked: Part Two (Marc Platt Productions/Universal Pictures) for forthcoming release. Most recently, Marley played the iconic role of Danny Zuko in the UK & Ireland Tour of Grease.

Billy Nevers takes on the role of Aaron Burr, having played Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson since the UK and Ireland tour began in November 2023. His London credits include Groundhog Day at the Old Vic, &Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Legally Blonde at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Jesus Christ Superstar at the Barbican and Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. He has appeared in the concerts I Could Use A Drink in Concert at the Garrick Theatre, Roles We'll Never Play at the Vaudeville Theatre and Apollo Theatre, and An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth at the London Palladium. On television he has appeared in NBC's The Grinch Live.

Roshani Abbey returns to Hamilton having previously played Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds in the London production at the Victoria Palace Theatre, a role she recently reprised on Strictly Come Dancing. Roshani's other West End credits include & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre and Rumi: The Musical at the London Coliseum Her other theatre credits include Gypsy at the Royal Exchange and Sleeping Beauty at the Broadway Theatre Catford.

Casey Al-Shaqsy West End credits include Prince of Egypt at the Dominion Theatre, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium and Rumi: The Musical at the London Coliseum. Casey's other theatre credits include UK and Ireland tours of Wicked and Six The Musical.

Chasity Crisp returns to the UK to play the role of Angelica Schuyler after having originated the role in Germany in the first ever translated production of Hamilton in 2022, and having appeared on the original German cast recording. Her other theatre credits in Germany & Austria include Hercules The Musical at the Neue Flora, Hamburg, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical at Operettenhaus, Hamburg, Ghost The Musical at Theater Des Westens, Berlin, Ragtime at Landestheater Linz, Austria, and The Bodyguard at Musical Dome, Cologne.

Ashley J. Daniels returns to Hamilton having performed in the London production at the Victoria Palace Theatre. His other theatre credits include Frozen the Musical at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Wonderful Town at Opera Holland Park, Porgy & Bess at Grange Park Opera, Motown the Musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Midnight: The Musical at the Union Theatre, Bring It On: The Musical at Southwark Playhouse, Into The Woods at Cockpit Theatre Marylebone, Annie Get Your Gun at the Union Theatre, Get ‘Em Off at Above the Stag Theatre and International Tours of The Producers and Ghost the Musical.

Shak Mancel James' West End credits include Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre, We Will Rock You at the London Coliseum and The Lion King at The Lyceum Theatre. His other theatre credits include UK Tours of Motown The Musical and Hairspray.

Naomi Katiyo's West End credits include Just for One Day at The Old Vic and Ain't Too Proud at the Prince Edward Theatre.

Louis Maskell's theatre credits include The Lord of the Rings at the Watermill Theatre, Doctor Faustus at Shakespeare's Globe, Flowers for Mrs Harris at the Chichester Festival Theatre and Sheffield Crucible, The Grinning Man at Trafalgar Theatre and Bristol Old Vic, Fiddler on the Roof at the Chichester Festival Theatre, My Fair Lady at the Sheffield Crucible, and the UK tour of West Side Story.

KM Drew Boateng continues as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison having played the role since the UK and Ireland tour began in November 2023. His other theatre credits include Scroogelicious at Theatre Peckham, Five Guys Named Moe at Upstairs at the Gatehouse, The Color Purple at Curve, Leicester and via streaming platforms, Motown The Musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Hotel at the National Theatre, Blues in the Night at Hackney Empire, The Warriors at Barbican and Breakin' Convention at Sadler's Wells. On film he can be seen in Walking On Sunshine.

Akmed Junior Khemalai continues in the tour, playing the role of George Washington. His West End credits include Ain't Too Proud at the Prince Edward Theatre and Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre, and his other theatre credits include Mandela at the Young Vic.

The UK and Ireland tour of the Olivier, Tony and Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical opened at the Manchester Palace Theatre on Saturday 11 November 2023 and has continued to play to packed houses and critical acclaim in Edinburgh, Bristol, Birmingham, Dublin and Cardiff. The production continues to break records at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London, where it is currently booking until 29 March 2025, and on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

HAMILTON is produced in the UK by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, The Public Theater and Cameron Mackintosh.

