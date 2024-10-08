National Theatre Becomes Accredited Living Wage Employer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Theatre has become an accredited Living Wage Employer, according to Arts Professional. The living wage currently stands at £13.15 an hour for London and £12 an hour in the rest of the UK, and will be updated on 23 October.

For organisations wanting to demonstrate their commitment as a responsible employer, Living Wage accreditation is the best place to start. By paying the real Living Wage, employers are voluntarily taking a stand to ensure their employees can earn a wage which is enough to live on.

The real Living Wage is the only UK wage rate based on the cost of living. It is voluntarily paid by over 15,000 UK businesses who believe their staff deserve a wage which meets everyday needs - like the weekly shop, or a surprise trip to the dentist.

Over 460,000 employees have received a pay rise as a result of the Living Wage campaign and we enjoy cross-party support. We have a broad range of employers accredited with the Foundation including half of the FTSE 100 and big household names including Nationwide, Google, LUSH, Everton FC and Chelsea FC, as well as thousands of SMEs.

The Living Wage rates for 2024-25 will be announced on the 23rd October. Employers will then have 6 months to implement them.

Learn more at https://www.livingwage.org.uk.

