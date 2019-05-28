Nadia Fall Announces Second Season At Theatre Royal Stratford East

Theatre Royal Stratford East today announces Nadia Fall's second season as Artistic Director to run from Autumn 2019 to Summer 2020.

Opening the season, Royal & Derngate, Northampton and Theatre Royal Stratford East present a transfer of James Dacre's acclaimed production of Our Lady of Kibeho, which premiered at Royal & Derngate earlier this year. Award-winning playwright Katori Hall presents a haunting insight into true events in Rwanda that captured the world's attention.

Paines Plough bring their acclaimed pop-up theatre ROUNDABOUT to Theatre Square in front of Theatre Royal Stratford East. Paines Plough and Theatr Clwyd present three new plays that will perform in rep, featuring On The Other Hand We're Happy by Daf James, Dexter and Winter's Detective Agency by Nathan Bryon and Daughterhood by Charley Miles. Further programming in the ROUNDABOUT theatre to be announced.

Ballet Black returns to Theatre Royal Stratford East for a fourth consecutive year with a dynamic triple bill, including new works Ingoma by Mthuthuzeli November, CLICK! By Sophie Laplane and a reprisal of Martin Lawrance's Pendulum.

The annual Christmas pantomime will be Dick Whittington with book and lyrics by David Watson, music and lyrics from Robert Hyman, directed by John Haidar.

Eclipse Theatre Company visit Stratford East for the first time, with the London premiere of The Gift by Janice Okoh, directed by Dawn Walton - a comedy drama exploring imperialism, cross-racial adoption, cultural appropriation and tea drinking.

Nadia Fall will direct her new play Welcome to Iran - A Theatre Royal Stratford East and National Theatre co-production. Based on real-life testimonials, Welcome to Iran offers a tender and witty snapshot of people in Iran today, and explores the rich cultural heritage and thriving art scene in a world often misunderstood. Following its Stratford run, Welcome to Iran will transfer to the National Theatre for a limited run.

The season concludes with a Theatre Royal Stratford East production of Roy Williams' Olivier and Evening Standard Award-winning play Sucker Punch directed by Roy Alexander Weise, marking 10 years since its premiere at The Royal Court.

Nadia Fall's first season at the helm of Theatre Royal Stratford East has generated record audience attendance figures for drama at the theatre. Her production of The Village which launched the season was the best attended drama in the theatre's history and has been subsequently exceeded by Equus.

Ned Bennett's bold revival of Peter Shaffer's Equus will transfer to the West End this summer, playing at London's Trafalgar Studios between 6 July and 7 September. This production of Equus was produced by English Touring Theatre and Theatre Royal Stratford East and is produced in the West End by Trafalgar Theatre Productions.

Stratford East is pleased to introduce a number of new audience initiatives including Neighbours' Night - a discounted performance for every show available to local residents; and UNO (U 'N' Others) - one night in each run where solo attendees can socialize in a reserved space with a member of staff to facilitate introductions.

Theatre Royal Stratford East will be expanding its work within the community with the appointment of a new Head of Learning and Participation, whose role it will be to further engage sections of the community underrepresented in the arts.

Tickets for the season go on sale to Stratford East Members on Wednesday 29 May, and on general sale from Friday 31 May.

Speaking about her second season at Theatre Royal Stratford East, Artistic Director Nadia Fall said:

"After an exhilarating first season here at Stratford East, I'm thrilled to announce the programme for our year ahead, which kick starts in September and takes us right up to summer 2020. Launching the season will be a transfer of Katori Hall's haunting and powerful play Our Lady of Kibeho, directed by James Dacre, which chronicles the real-life events in Rwanda that shocked the world.

Paines Plough bring their genius, portable theatre ROUNDABOUT to Stratford East for the first time, setting up right outside the building, and presenting three new plays in rep, it will also host a variety of gigs and events over the course of two weeks. The ROUNDABOUT promises to bring an exciting festival vibe to Stratford East, with new work for all ages - including young adults and younger theatre goers of 5yr+.

Ballet Black is a favourite for our audiences at Stratford East and we're thrilled to welcome them back for their fourth consecutive year here, with a new triple bill of work.

Our famous Stratford East Panto always gives a modern twist to this much-loved tradition and is very much inspired by our local community. This year, award-winning playwright David Watson will join us to write his first pantomime, Dick Whittington.

Eclipse Theatre Company have been making waves around the country, using the black British experience to tell new stories. We are thrilled they are coming to Stratford for the first time. Founder and Artistic Director Dawn Walton directs the London premiere of The Gift by Janice Okoh, an outrageously funny and original comedy.

In the spring, we present Welcome to Iran a new play written and directed by myself. The story is part verbatim, based on real-life testimonials from young Iranians, it explores the universal themes amongst young people of love, hope and identity. It examines how you navigate the rules of family, society and state, whilst coming of age. Using original music, movement, poetry and video, inspired by Iran's rich cultural heritage and thriving contemporary arts scene. This is in collaboration with the National Theatre.

Concluding the season will be Stratford East's revival of Roy Williams' brilliant Sucker Punch. Directed by one of theatre's most exciting young directors, Roy Alexander Weise, this award-winning play promises to be an event.

Our 2018-19 season finishes on a high, with the West-End transfer of Ned Bennett's incredible production of Equus. Lenny Henry and our extraordinary cast continue with August Wilson's hard-hitting King Hedley II. And we will be shortly welcoming a company of 160 children and local performers and musicians in Benjamin Britten's uplifting opera Noye's Fludde, a co-production with the English National Opera. A real showstopper to complete the season!





