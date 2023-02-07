Miracle Chance, Ellis Kirk & More to Join HEATHERS at The Other Palace This Month

Heathers the Musical, will be ushering in a new cast from 21st February at The Other Palace, with the show now booking until 3 September 2023.

Donning the blue blazer, and stepping into the lead role of geeky teen, turned popular girl will be Miracle Chance (Be More Chill), as Veronica Sawyer. Beside her, freezing our brains in the role of Jason 'J.D' Dean is Ellis Kirk (Dear Evan Hansen).

Our titular 'Heathers' will be led by Olivia Barnett-Legh, who is making her professional debut as the formidable Heather Chandler, Kia Paris Walcott (Millennials) as Heather Duke, and Katharine Pearson (Back To The Future) as Heather McNamara.

The register for the 2023 class of Westerberg is completed with Katie Ramshaw (Roger and Hammerstein's Cinderella) as Martha Dunnstock, Will Breckin (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat) as Kurt Kelly, Cristian Zaccarini (Grease) as Ram Sweeney, Rachel Breeze (La Boheme) as Ms Fleming, Alexander Service (Little Women) as Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach, Alexander McMorran (Come From Away) as Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principal with Elliot David Parkes (Heathers) as Beleaguered Geek, Megan Hill (But I'm A Cheerleader) as Midwestern Surfer Punk, Georgia Anderson (Hairspray) as New Wave Party Girl, Sophie Hutchinson (The Addams Family) as Drama Club Drama Queen, Georgia Iudica-Davies (The Book of Mormon) as Young Republicanette, Bibi Jay (Betty Blue Eyes) as Stoner Chick, Lewis Asquith (Heathers) as Hipster Dork and Kaine Ruddach (Mamma Mia!) as Preppy Stud.

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, the musical started its UK journey with a cult following and was a box office record-breaker at The Other Palace in 2018, before transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a limited season later that year, going on to win the WhatsOnStage award for Best New Musical 2019. The production then returned to the Haymarket and played a hugely successful summer season 2021, kick-starting the West End's pandemic recovery, before returning back to its original home to reopen The Other Palace.

With a dazzling book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, Heathers the Musical is based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, and starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. The production is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, sound by Dan Samson, the assistant choreographer is Chris Parkinson.

Westerberg High's Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity may finally come true. Mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody...

Miracle Chance

Miracle Chance's stage credits include: Unfortunate - The Untold Story of Ursula The Sea Witch (UK Tour); The Witchfinder's Sister (Queen's Theatre Hornchurch); Be More Chill (Shaftesbury Theatre & The Other Palace); The Rocky Horror Show (UK Tour); Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Queen's Theatre Hornchurch); The Christmasaurus Live (Hammersmith Apollo); Footloose (UK Tour); The Wedding Singer (UK Tour); Loserville (Union Theatre) and Angelina Ballerina the Mousical (UK and Australian Tour).

Miracle is also a Singer/Songwriter known for her work composing new pop musical Sitting Pretty (Rialto Theatre) and as one of the singers in alt pop band arroh. You can follow their Music @arrohband. Miracle can also be seen singing with vocal trio The Wild Tonics and performing with The Fratellis.

Ellis Kirk



Ellis Kirk's stage credits include: Dear Evan Hansen (Noël Coward Theatre). His television and film credits include: Emmerdale (ITV); Hank Zipzer (CBBC); Billionaire Boy (BBC) and Jericho (BBC).

Olivia Barnett-Legh

is making her professional debut in Heathers the Musical.

Kia Paris Walcott

Kia Paris Walcott's stage credits include: Millennials (The Other Palace); But I'm A Cheerleader (The Turbine Theatre) and Goldilocks & The Three Bears/Cinderella (Crossroads Pantomimes).

Katharine Pearson

Katharine Pearson's stage credits include: Back To The Future (Adelphi Theatre & Manchester Opera House); BIG The Musical (Dominion Theatre); Dusty the Musical (UK Tour); 42nd Street (Theatre Royal Drury Lane); Big The Musical (Theatre Royal Plymouth and Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin); Hairspray (UK Tour) and High Society (The Old Vic). Her television credits include: The Olivier Awards, BBC Sports Relief, The National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals (with Back To The Future); Tonight at the Palladium, BBC One Show (with 42nd Street) and Children in Need (with Big The Musical).

Katie Ramshaw

Katie Ramshaw's stage credits include: Roger and Hammerstein's Cinderella (Hope Mill Theatre) and Jeremy Jordan Concert (Theatre Royal Drury Lane). Her television credits include appearances on BBC Morning Live (BBC) and Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV).

Will Breckin

Will Breckin's stage credits include: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Middleton Arena); Benidorm Live (UK Tour); Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (UK Tour); Charlotte's Web (Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage); Dick Whittington (Wakefield Theatre Royal) and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella, Blackheart, Crusoe, Dirty Dancing (Aldwych Theatre). His television credits include: Dirty Dancing (BBC Children in Need).

Cristian Zaccarini

Cristian Zaccarini's stage credits include: Grease (UK Tour) and Pirate Queen (London Coliseum).

Rachel Breeze

Rachel Breeze's stage credits include: La Boheme (Putney Festival); Cinderella (Newbury Corn Exchange); Best of West End, A Killer Party, The Pirate Queen (London Coliseum); Company Workshop (Elliot Harper Productions) and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Ethereal Theatre).

Alexander Service

Alexander Service's stage credits include: Little Women (Dugdale Arts Centre, Enfield) and Aida Entertainment (Cruise).

Alexander McMorran

Alexander McMorran's stage credits include: Dark Lord (MTFest); Come From Away (Playful Productions/Phoenix Theatre); Assassins (Sevans Productions/Pleasance Theatre); Great Again (Old Sole/Vault Festival); The Commitments (Phil McIntyre/ATG); A Miracle On 34th Street (Madinat Theatre, Dubai); A Little Night Music (Ye Olde Rose And Crown); What You Will (Stage Pioneers); Soviet Zion (Lost Theatre); Pacific Overtures (Union Theatre); Titanic (Theatre Under the Stars); The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Sweeney Todd, The Wedding Singer (Fighting Chance Productions); Guys and Dolls (Richmond Gateway Theatre); South Pacific (Chemainus Theatre Festival); Emily (Richmond Gateway Theatre) and Come From Away (West End, Playful Productions). His television and film credits include: The Engineering That Built The World (History Channel); Daddy's Girl (Solution The Film) and Alone (Tabula Dada).

Elliot David Parkes

Elliot David Parkes' stage credits include: Heathers the Musical (The Other Palace); Dirty Dancing 35th Anniversary (UK Tour); Equinox (Celebrity Cruises) and Mariner of the Seas (Celebrity Cruises).

Megan Hill

Megan Hill's stage credits include: Train on Fire (MTFest); But I'm A Cheerleader (The Turbine Theatre) and Maria Friedman and Friends (Menier Chocolate Factory).

Georgia Anderson

Georgia Anderson's stage credits include: Heathers the Musical (The Other Palace); Journey To the Past (Lyric Theatre); Hairspray (London Coliseum) and Goldilocks and The Three Bears (Birmingham Hippodrome).

Sophie Hutchinson

Sophie Hutchinson's stage credits include: The Addams Family (UK Tour) and Eurobeat - Pride of Europe (MTFest).

Georgia Iudica-Davies

Georgia Iudica-Davies's stage credits include: The Book of Mormon (The Prince of Wales); Hairspray (London Coliseum); Jack and the Beanstalk (Hull New Theatre) and The Pirate Queen (London Coliseum).

Bibi Jay

Bibi Jay's stage credits include: Princess Phyllida's Fortnight (London School of Musical Theatre); Betty Blue Eyes (Pimlico Opera Company); A Little Night Music (The Palace Theatre) and Billy Elliott (The Victoria Palace Theatre).

Lewis Asquith

Lewis Asquith's stage credits include: Heathers (The Other Palace); Oh! What A Night! (UK Tour); Romeo and Juliet (The Royal Albert Hall); Soho Cinders (Charing Cross Theatre); Dick Whittington (Weymouth Pavilion); Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamboat (UK Tour); Romance Romance (Landor Theatre) and Bye Bye Birdie (All Star Productions).

Kaine Ruddach

Kaine Ruddach' s stage credits include: Mamma Mia! (UK Tour); Aladdin (Norwich Theatre Royal) and Snow White and the Seven Dwarves (QDOS).

CREATIVES

Andy Fickman (Director) is an award-winning director, writer, and producer. DAILY VARIETY named Fickman one of the "DIRECTORS TO WATCH." FADE-IN MAGAZINE referred to Fickman as a "Renaissance Man" and listed him as one of the "100 PEOPLE IN HOLLYWOOD YOU NEED TO KNOW." Fickman is excited to be directing and executive producing Kevin James' hit comedy on TV, Kevin Can Wait for Sony TV and CBS, which has been nominated for two People's Choice Awards. Andy recently directed and executive produced Kevin James' stand-up comedy Netflix special Never Don't Give Up. Previously, Fickman helmed Sony's box office hit movie, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 starring Kevin James, Raini Rodriguez, David Henrie, Ana Gasteyer, Shirley Knight, Loni Love and Neal McDonough. The film was nominated for three Teen Choice Awards including Best Comedy, Best Comedic Actor and Best Comedic Actress. Additionally, Fickman produced, alongside Todd Garner, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse directed by Chris Landon for Paramount starring David Koechner, Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller, Joe Morgan, Halston Sage and Sarah Dumont.

Fickman, along with his partners, Emmy-award winning Kevin Murphy and Tony Award-nominated Larry O'Keefe developed the stage musical version of Heathers: The Musical that sold out its entire run in Los Angeles. Heathers transferred to New York for an extremely successful run at New World Stages where it was nominated for multiple Drama Desk, Outer Critic Circle Awards and Lortel Awards. The Original Cast album has remained in iTunes top 10 Cast Albums since 2014.

Fickman directed and produced all four seasons of his Disney Channel Emmy-nominated hit series Liv & Maddie, through his production company, Oops Doughnuts Productions, which he runs with his producing partner, Betsy Sullenger. Liv & Maddie was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for Best Comedic Television Show and Best Comedic Actress as well as a BAFTA and Humanitas Award. Liv & Maddie won multiple Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards for International Programming. He also helmed Austin & Ally for Disney Channel. Additionally, Andy directed The Odd Couple for CBS, starring Matthew Perry, Thomas Lennon, Wendell Pierce, Lindsay Sloane, Geoff Stults and Yvette Nicole Brown. He also directed Recovery Road for Freeform.

Fickman directed the smash hit family comedy Parental Guidance from 20th Century Fox/Walden Media. Its all-star and award-winning cast includes Billy Crystal, Bette Midler, Marisa Tomei, Bailee Madison, Tom Everett Scott and Gedde Watanabe. The film won two Kids Pick Flicks awards and the National Fatherhood Movie of the Year award. Previously, Fickman directed She's The Man, which won a Teen Choice Award for Best Comedy and starred Amanda Bynes, Channing Tatum, Robert Hoffman, David Cross, Vinnie Jones, Jonathan Sadowski, Jessica Lucas, Amanda Crew and Julie Hagerty.

Fickman, under Oops Doughnuts Productions, then teamed up with Justin Lin's YOMYOMF Network for two highly successful seasons of Internet Icon, where contestants competed in a series of challenges designed to highlight their creativity and filmmaking skills in an effort to become the next big internet star. CAPE Gala Honoree and YouTube sensation Ryan Higa judged alongside fellow YouTube sensation, Timothy DeLaGhetto and Christine Lakin. The show was hosted by Chester See and Chris & Nick Riedell. Season one and two have attracted over twenty-four million viewers. Judges included Jenna Marbles, SMOSH, PewDiePie, Shane Dawson, Phil DeFranco, The Fine Brothers, Wong Fu Productions, iJustine and KassemG. Fickman also served as Executive Producer on the Web Series, Lovin' Lakin starring Christine Lakin, which airs on Hulu and YouTube. The series recently won the New York Television Festival's award for Best Web Series Pilot and the Grand Prize at the LA Webfest. The series was an official selection for the Marseilles Webfest.

In addition, Fickman is scheduled to direct Walden Media, Sony Pictures, and Affirm Film's Best Christmas Pageant Ever, based on the popular book of the same name. With Sony Pictures and AFFIRM Films Fickman is also producing and scheduled to direct Kicking Up Dirt. The story, based on Ashley Fiolek's biography, centres on the four-time Women's Motocross Association Champion who has been deaf since birth. Additionally, Fickman is currently prepping to direct The Ex-Games, for CBS Films with Leonard Goldberg, Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz and Andrew Miano producing. He is also developing My Owner's Wedding with Millennium Films as well as producing classic RKO films, Bedlam, Five Came Back, The Plantation, and directing Body Snatchers.

Fickman's other television developing credits include Lifetime's Nashville Pride and Showtime's Death Pact. Previously Fickman directed episodes of Hellcats and Aliens in America. Fickman produced the romantic comedy Jewtopia, a feature adaptation of the off- Broadway hit play, which he also directed, and best-selling book. Academy Award winner Bryan Fogel directed from a script he co-wrote with Sam Wolfson. The film stars Jennifer Love Hewitt, Rita Wilson, Jon Lovitz, Tom Arnold, Camryn Manheim, Peter Stormare, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Ivan Sergei, Nicollette Sheridan, Joel David Moore and Phil Rosenthal. The film had its world premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival.

Fickman's past film directing credits include Touchstone's romantic comedy You Again starring Kristen Bell, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sigourney Weaver, Kristin Chenoweth, Odette Annable, Jimmy Wolk, Victor Garber and Betty White. This was Fickman's third outing with Disney following his two major hits Race to Witch Mountain, with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Carla Gugino, Ciaran Hinds, Alexander Ludwig, Anna Sophia Robb, Cheech Marin, Tom Everett Scott, Chris Marquette and Garry Marshall and ESPY nominated The Game Plan, starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Kyra Sedgwick, Roselyn Sanchez, Hayes MacArthur, Brian White, Morris Chestnut and Madison Pettis.

Fickman directed the critically acclaimed and award winning stage musical Reefer Madness for which he won both the Los Angeles Drama Critics Award and The Ovation Award for Best Director. Fickman then went on to helm the Emmy Award winning film version of the stage musical for Showtime starring Kristen Bell, Christian Campbell, Alan Cumming, Ana Gasteyer, Steven Weber, John Kassir, Amy Spanger, Bob Torti and Neve Campbell. Reefer Madness premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and went on to win the Premiere Audience Jury Award at the Deauville Film Festival and Best Picture at the International Satellite Awards in addition to winning High Times Magazine's prestigious Stony Awards not once, but twice.

Fickman was a producer on Columbia's hit film Anaconda, starring Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Eric Stoltz, Danny Trejo, Owen Wilson and Jon Voight. Fickman also directed the indie comedy Who's Your Daddy? Starring Ali Landry, Christine Lakin, Martin Starr, Patsy Kensit, Colleen Camp, Kadeem Hardison, William Atherton, Lin Shaye and Wayne Newton.

Fickman's other success' on the stage include Jewtopia, Sneaux! (LA Weekly - Best Director Award), Les Girls 4, We The People, and The Marrieds. Fickman has directed five seasons of Rosie Perez' star-studded benefit for Urban Arts, 24-Hour Plays in New York and Los Angeles. Fickman was co-founder and managing director of the critically acclaimed Fountainhead Theatre Company and was directly involved with their productions Pretty Fire, Culture Clash, and Big Al. Fickman's first job in Hollywood was a tour guide at Universal Studios.

Gary Lloyd (Associate Director/Choreographer) has fast become one of the UK's most sought after Director / Choreographers.

Known for his crossover from music to theatre, Gary has worked as Creative Director with some of the world's biggest artists on their live performances and arena tours, bringing his wealth of experience in latest technology and sound as well as his innate creative vision to the theatrical stage.

Gary began his career in theatre where his passion remains, and his decade as a performer plays an integral part in his directorial style. Gary's work can be seen across the globe where he has worked with some of the industry's most legendary talent.

Gary is also founder and managing director of Boss Creative Entertainment.

Theatre credits as Director and Choreographer include; Thoroughly Modern Millie - UK Tour; The Knights Of Music - UK Tour; Carrie the Musical - Southwark Playhouse - WINNER Best Off West End Production WOS Awards 2016, (Off West End Award nominee Best Director, Best Choreographer), Grease, Silja Line / Belinda King Productions; Our House - The Madness Musical, 2016 GSA Company, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford; Thriller Live! - Lyric Theatre, West End (2013/2012 Olivier Audience Award nominee and 2010 What's On Stage Nominee Best New Musical and Best Choreographer), UK Tours, World Tour; 20th Century Boy - The Story of Marc Bolan, UK Tour (Broadway World winner for Best New Touring Musical and nominee for Best Choreographer and Best Actor in a Musical); Sister Act - 2015 GSA Company, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford; Fame - the 25th Anniversary UK Tour; The Tina Turner Experience - Gelredome Stadium, Arnhem; Footloose - 2013 GSA Company, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford; Flash Mob - Peacock Theatre; 20th Century Boy - Belgrade Theatre Coventry; HAiR The Musical - Piccadilly Theatre (in support of Help for Heroes), Ahoy Arena, Rotterdam and European Tour; 20th Century Boy - New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (2011 What's On Stage nominee for Best Regional Production); The Genius Of Ray Charles - Theatre Royal Haymarket, UK & North American Tours; Jesus Christ Superstar -Scandinavian Tour, Spirit Of Christmas - Kodak Theatre Los Angeles; What A Feeling! -2006 UK Tour.

As Choreographer / Movement Director; The Life - English Theatre, Frankfurt; Fame The Musical - Grand Canal Theatre, Dublin and Ireland Tour; "Zip" -Giant Olive Theatre; Aspects Of Love - UK Tour starring David Essex; Amadeus - Sheffield Crucible; Animal Farm - West Yorkshire Playhouse; My Fair Lady - Larnaca Festival and South East Asia Tour; City Of Angels - English Theatre Frankfurt; Zorro the Musical - workshop Dir; Chris Renshaw. Oh! What A Night ­- Associate Director/Choreographer

Gary has also worked with many established artists which among others include: Kelly Clarkson; Leona Lewis; Robbie Williams; Pink; Anastasia; John Barrowman MBE; Peter Andre; Stooshe; Macy Gray; NeYo; Joe McElderry; Victoria Beckham; Jennifer Hudson; Sir Paul McCartney; Sir Cliff Richard; Dame Shirley Bassey; Sir Tom Jones; Robin Gibb; Ray Quinn; G4; Will Young; Gareth Gates; Emma Bunton; Lemar; Rachel Stevens; Natasha and Daniel Bedingfield; Girls Aloud; Liberty X; Dani Harmer; All Angels, RyanDan; Blake; Faryl Smith; Ordinary Boys; Blue; Atomic Kitten; Basement Jaxx; ABC; Soul II Soul and S Club 8.

Gary has acted as Creative Director and Choreographer for all of these acts working closely with each of them on their international tours, single / album launches and music videos.

Television credits include; Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon, movement coaching for Joseph Fiennes; American Idol Seasons 1 - 3; Disney's My Camp Rock; The X Factor, BBC's Skate Nation, Jump Nation and The One and Only all as choreographic expert and mentor; Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Take Away; Brits 25; The Classical Brit Awards; The Royal Variety Performance; I DREAM; Eurovision Song Contest; Bump N Grind (Trouble TV); Comic Relief; ITV's Avenue of the Stars.

Commercials include: Victoria Beckham "VB" Denim Range Ad; Wispa For The Love Of Wispa commercial; Daz I'm Too Sexy commercial; Debenhams Styling The Nation.

Other credits include two Royal Gala Performances at the London Palladium and Theatre Royal Drury Lane; Artistic Director for the BAFTA Awards; The Queen's Golden Jubilee Concert at the Palace and stage director and choreographer on the 2005 Royal Variety Performance in the presence of Her Majesty the Queen at the Wales Millennium Centre.

Kevin Murphy (Music/Book/Lyrics) was a producer of the original LA and NY productions of Heathers: The Musical (Drama Desk nomination for music). He also provided lyrics and co-wrote the book for the stage musical Reefer Madness and was a producer for both the Los Angeles premiere and Off-Broadway productions. Reefer swept the three major Los Angeles theatre awards which included triple wins for Best Musical and Best Score. In New York, Kevin's lyrics were nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Kevin co-adapted Reefer into a Showtime Original movie which premiered at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival and screened in competition at the 2005 Deauville Film Festival, winning the Premiere Audience Award. The movie received three Emmy nominations, winning for Outstanding Music & Lyrics. Kevin is also a television creator/writer/producer. He is the showrunner for the current AMC series The Son, a historical drama starring Pierce Brosnan. Other TV writing credits include: Desperate Housewives (Golden Globe winner, two-time WGA Award nom, Emmy nom); Defiance (co-creator/showrunner); Ed; Reaper; Caprica (showrunner); Valentine (co-creator/showrunner); Hellcats (co-creator/showrunner); Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (syndicated series, co-creator/showrunner).

Laurence O'Keefe (Music/Book/Lyrics) is a composer, lyricist, book writer, producer and music director for Broadway, the West End, film and television. With his wife and partner Nell Benjamin he won the 2011 Olivier Award for Best Musical for co-writing Legally Blonde The Musical. Blonde was a hit on Broadway, London's West End and two US national tours, received 2007 Tony and Drama Desk nominations, and won Australia's Helpmann Award for Best Musical, spawning hundreds of productions and tours worldwide. Blonde was also televised twice - once as a live performance on MTV, watched by 12 million people; and as a reality TV show, Legally Blonde: The Search For The Next Elle Woods (MTV).

He is best known lately for co-writing book, lyrics and music for Heathers The Musical. Co-written with Kevin Murphy and based on the cult film by Dan Waters, Heathers premiered Off-Broadway at New World Stages, was nominated for Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, and has received over 200 productions, inspiring a passionate worldwide following. The Heathers Original Cast Album, produced by Yellow Sound Lab, has remained in iTunes' Top Ten Cast Albums since 2014. And tens of millions of people have watched YouTube videos for the hundreds of fan-created Heathers tributes, covers and animatics.

Larry's other theatre credits include Bat Boy: The Musical (winner of Lucille Lortel, Richard Rodgers and Outer Critics Circle Awards), which has received over 500 productions worldwide. And with Nell he has also co-written Sarah, Plain And Tall (Dallas Theater Center, Eugene O'Neill Festival, Lucille Lortel Theatre, Theatreworks/USA), Cam Jansen And The Curse Of The Emerald Elephant (Lamb's Theater, Off-Broadway; Drama Desk nomination) and The Mice (Ahmanson Theatre, LA, produced by Harold Prince).

Larry composes music and/or lyrics for film and TV shows including Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV), Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick Harris (NBC), The Daily Show (Comedy Central), Julie's Green Room (Netflix), Defiance (SyFy), Johnny And The Sprites (Disney Channel), Single (Amazon), and more.

Larry has won the Ed Kleban Award, the American Academy of Arts & Letters' Richard Rodgers Award, the ASCAP Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award, and the Jonathan Larson Foundation Award for his music and lyrics. In 2015 he won the New York Funny Song Festival's Grand Prize for his song "A Modest Proposal."

Larry and Nell teach master classes in music and creative writing at Harvard, Yale, NYU and elsewhere. Upcoming projects include the Broadway premiere of Bat Boy and two new musicals with Nell Benjamin, Life Of The Party (workshopped March 2017 at NYU's Steinhardt School), set in the movie industry of Stalin's USSR, and Huzzah! (Williamstown Theatre Festival), a romantic epic about love, betrayal, family dysfunction, dictatorship and revolution at a Renaissance Faire.

Bill Kenwright's (Producer) recent West End productions include: My Son's A Queer - (But What Can You Do?) (Ambassadors Theatre); Heathers (Haymarket Theatre); Love Letters (Haymarket Theatre); The Best Man (the Playhouse Theatre); The Exorcist (The Phoenix Theatre), How the Other Half Loves (Haymarket Theatre); The Go-Between (Apollo Theatre); The War of The Worlds (Dominion Theatre); Evita (Dominion Theatre); Let the Right One In (Apollo Theatre); Twelve Angry Men (the Garrick Theatre); Cabaret (The Savoy Theatre); Blood Brothers (The Phoenix Theatre); Dreamboats and Petticoats (The Wyndhams); Volcano (The Vaudeville); Written on the Heart (RSC - Duchess); Three Days in May (Trafalgar); The Pitmen Painters (Duchess Theatre); The Wizard of Oz (The Palladium); The Country Girl ( Apollo Theatre); Bedroom Farce (Duke of York's Theatre); A Daughter's a Daughter (Trafalgar); On the Waterfront (Haymarket Theatre); Woman in Mind (Haymarket Theatre); Plague Over England (Duchess Theatre); Sunset Boulevard (Comedy Theatre); Absurd Person Singular (Garrick Theatre); Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Adelphi Theatre); The Letter (Wyndhams Theatre); Treats (Garrick Theatre); Cabaret (Lyric Theatre); The Canterbury Tales (RSC - Gielgud); The Crucible (RSC - Gielgud); Whistle Down the Wind (the Palace Theatre); A Man for All Seasons (Haymarket Theatre); The Night of the Iguana (Lyric Theatre); Scrooge (The Palladium); A Few Good Men (the Haymarket Theatre); The Big Life (Apollo Theatre); Elmina's Kitchen (the Garrick Theatre); Festen (Lyric); Judi Dench in All's Well That Ends Well (RSC - Gielgud); Hay Fever (Haymarket); Filumena (Piccadilly Theatre); and The Gift of the Gorgon (Wyndhams Theatre); Jessica Lange in A Streetcar Named Desire (Haymarket Theatre); Long Day's Journey into Night (Lyric Theatre) and The Glass Menagerie (Apollo Theatre); The Taming of the Shrew and The Tamer Tamed (RSC - Queens Theatre); The Secret Rapture (Lyric); the RSC Jacobean season (Gielgud Theatre); Via Dolorosa (Duchess Theatre); Sleuth (Apollo Theatre); The Constant Wife (Lyric Theatre); Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Lyric Theatre); Ghosts (Comedy Theatre); Fallen Angels (Apollo Theatre); Brief Encounter (Lyric Theatre); Miss Julie (Haymarket Theatre); Stepping Out (Albery); Hurlyburly (Queens Theatre); Lady Windermere's Fan (Haymarket Theatre); Passion (Queens); Company (Albery); The Miracle Worker (Wyndhams Theatre); No Man's Land and Moonlight (Comedy Theatre). And others directed by Peter Hall: Mind Millie for Me; The Master Builder; On Approval; Piaf; The Vortex; The School for Wives; Hamlet; An Absolute Turkey; Lysistrata; Separate Tables; She Stoops to Conquer; Waiting for Godot; The Misanthrope; Major Barbara and Kafka's Dick.

On Broadway: Travels With My Aunt (Drama Desk Award); Dancing At Lughnasa (Tony Award); Medea (Tony Award); Ibsen's A Doll's House (four Tony Awards); Theatre de Complicite's The Chairs (six Tony nominations); Cat on a Hot Tin Roof; The Glass Menagerie; Primo; Festen; Passing Strange; and Guys and Dolls. Blood Brothers, which ran for 24 years in the West End, also played for three years at Broadway's Music Box Theatre.

As a Director his productions include: Evita, Whistle Down the Wind, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar and Blood Brothers. He was nominated for a London Theatre Critics' Award for West Side Story at the Shaftesbury and a Tony Award for Blood Brothers in New York.

His films include: Another Mother's Son, My Pure Land, The Hope Rooms, The Day After the Fair, Stepping Out, Don't Go Breaking My Heart, Cheri and Broken, which won Best Film at the British Independent Film Awards. He most recently produced John Travolta in The Fanatic, to be released in 2020.

He co-produced the phenomenally successful arena tour of Elvis - The Concert with Elvis Presley Enterprises.

He has received an Honorary Doctorate from both Liverpool University and Nottingham Trent University, an Honorary Fellowship from Liverpool's John Moores University and an Honorary Professorship from Thames Valley University in London. In 2002, he received the Variety Club Bernard Delfont Award for his contribution to the entertainment industry, and a CBE in the same year. In 2008, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Theatrical Management Association.

He is Chairman of Everton Football Club. And a fan.

Paul Taylor-Mills (Producer) is the Artistic Director of both The Other Palace Theatre and The Turbine Theatre at The Battersea Power Station, London. He has worked as Advisory Producer to Andrew Lloyd Webber and The Really Useful Group.

Stage credits include: At the Turbine Theatre - My Night with Reg, My Son's A Queer (The Garrick, Ambassadors Theatre), But What Can You Do, MTFestUK 2021/2022/2023, Cinderella: The Socially Distanced Ball, Hair (part of the Turbine on the Jetty Season), Torch Song, High Fidelity and Cat In The Hat.

Elsewhere, Heathers the Musical at the Theatre Royal Haymarket and currently running at The Other Palace (winner of the WhatsOnStage Best New Musical Award), Murder For Two at the Watermill Theatre and The Other Palace, The Wild Party at The Other Palace, European Premiere of Disney's Peter and the Starcatcher at the Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Side Show at Southwark Playhouse, The Last Five Years at the St. James Theatre (winner of the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production) End of The Rainbow on UK Tour, In The Heights at Kings Cross Theatre and Southwark Playhouse (winner of three Olivier Awards), Casa Valentina at Southwark Playhouse, Carrie The Musical at Southwark Playhouse (winner of The WhatsOnStage Off West End Award), and Associate Producer on The Importance of Being Earnest starring David Suchet on UK Tour and the Vaudeville Theatre.

His next productions include Cake, written by Morgan Lloyd Malcom and directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie with songs by Tasha Taylor Johnson, and Eugenius, at the Turbine Theatre.