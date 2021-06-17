Menier Chocolate Factory Announces Reopening Season, With Additional New Studio Space, The Mixing Room

The Menier Chocolate Factory returns to live performances in September, reopening with the European premiÃ¨re of Paula Vogel's Tony Award-winning Indecent - the production was in previews at the time of national lockdown in March 2020.

Opening in the company's new smaller studio space, The Mixing Room, is the world premiÃ¨re of Brian & Roger - A Highly Offensive Play inspired by their hit podcast Brian & Roger, written and performed by Harry Peacock and Dan Skinner. Artistic Director of the Menier David Babani directs the production opening in October.

December sees the return of the previously announced much-anticipated production of Alan Bennett's Habeas Corpus, directed by Patrick Marber.

David Babani said today, "We couldn't open with any other production - Indecent was days into previews when we had to shut down in March last year, and we were determined to reunite our brilliant company of actors and share Rebecca's beautiful production with audiences here in the UK; the themes of which could not be more timely and prescient for the moment we find ourselves in. It's also a joy to also be able to reschedule Habeas Corpus which sees Patrick Marber return to the theatre after his recent success with Travesties. Opening our new smaller studio space, The Mixing Room, is the stage premiÃ¨re Brian & Roger - A Highly Offensive Play, bringing a much-needed dose of comedy to our audiences."

