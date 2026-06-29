Mel Giedroyc, Christopher Eccleston, and More Join WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT 15th Anniversary Production

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Further artists have been announced for White Rabbit Red Rabbit in a celebratory 15th anniversary West End run. The play marks There & Then's inaugural production bringing together a multitude of artists from the worlds of theatre, TV, film and comedy who will each separately take on the unknown in a weekly Monday residency at the Duchess Theatre until 2 November 2026. Tickets are on sale now.

White Rabbit Red Rabbit sees a different performer take to the stage each night where they are presented with a sealed envelope. Inside is a script they have never seen before, which they will perform only once, with no rehearsal and no director. What follows is a singular, unrepeatable experience shaped entirely by how that performer embraces the unknown.

Lucian Msamati (Game of Thrones), David Tennant (Rivals) and Jo Joyner (Little Disasters) have taken to the stage so far this season. Upcoming performances will see Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) performing on 29 June; Luke Thompson (Bridgerton) on 6 July; Jodie Whittaker (Toxic Town) on 13 July; Kathryn Hunter (Poor Things) on 20 July; Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory) on 27 July; Munya Chawawa (The Sandman) on 3 August; Ginger Johnson (RuPaul's Drag Race) on 10 August; Mel Giedroyc (Unforgivable) on 24 August; Adam Buxton (The Adam and Joe Show) on 7 September; Archie Madekwe (Steal) on 21 September; Christopher Eccleston (The Leftovers) on 28 September; Steve Pemberton (Inside No.9) on 5 October; Nish Kumar (The Mash Report) on 19 October and John Bradley (Game of Thrones) on 26 October. New dates have also been announced for David Harewood (Othello) now performing on 17 August with extra tickets released and Riz Ahmed (Bait) now performing on 12 October. Further cast to be announced.

First performed in 2011, White Rabbit Red Rabbit was written while Soleimanpour was forbidden to leave Iran. Playful, poignant and unsettling the play explores obedience, choice and freedom of expression - and the fragile contract between performer and audience. Distilling the experience of an entire generation into something bold, humane and entirely original, fifteen years on the play's questions feel as urgent as ever. To date, White Rabbit Red Rabbit has been performed over 4,000 times and translated into over 25 different languages.

Born out of a decade-long collaboration between Soleimanpour and Elerian that builds on the international success of their signature cold-reads, There & Then is a new creative partnership that presents unique theatrical experiences in the UK and internationally, works firmly rooted in the present and responding to the immediacy of our rapidly changing global landscape.

There & Then was founded in 2026 by Nassim Soleimanpour and Omar Elerian, whose recent collaborations include ECHO at The Royal Court Theatre and NASSIM at the Bush Theatre. They are joined by Executive Producer Roz Coleman and supported by producing advisor Malú Ansaldo. Dedicated to producing immediate, unpredictable and unforgettable theatre, There & Then creates work that blends playfulness and rigour, inviting audiences into the heart of the process where form and content are inextricably linked. In addition to presenting their own work, Soleimanpour and Elerian will collaborate with artists, performers and communities worldwide, providing platforms and support to artists at different stages of their careers, who are driven by curiosity and want to challenge how theatre is made, shared and felt.

White Rabbit Red Rabbit is their first solo-production with casting by Casting Director Matilda James CDG. They are also presenting the second international tour of their most recent cold-read work, ECHO, working with producer Immanuel Bartz.

Nassim Soleimanpour, Founding Director of There & Then, said: “We are all made of the stories we dare to tell, and the silences we finally give a voice. What began as a leap into the unknown with White Rabbit Red Rabbit has, through years of collaboration with Omar Elerian, become a shared theatrical language and the foundation of this new company, and we're excited that our first production will be in association with Nica Burns and Nimax as we share this next chapter with audiences.”

Omar Elerian, Founding Director of There & Then, said: “I am extremely excited to embark on this new creative chapter in collaboration with my partner-in-crime, Nassim Soleimanpour. Together, we look forward to introducing something fresh and unconventional to the West End, confident that London audiences will embrace the exhilarating high-wire nature of our work—anchored in presence, immediacy, and a spirit of the unknown. In these fragile and uncertain times, we hope to reaffirm that risk, imagination, and the enduring power of storytelling remain among our most vital and transformative forces.”

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