Martin Freeman, Dermot O'Leary, Matt Lucas and More Set For WHODUNNIT [UNREHEARSED] 3

Park Theatre has announced the remaining celebrity guests taking part in the popular murder mystery fundraising spoof Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] 3. The further famous faces announced include Martin Freeman, Jo Good, Matt Lucas, Gabriel Macht, Dermot O’Leary, Griff Rhys Jones and Rhashan Stone, who will be attempting to solve a series of grizzly murders aboard a train. Without ever seeing the script and only hearing their lines via an earpiece moments before speaking, one celebrity from a star-studded line-up of comedians, actors, presenters and musicians will take to the stage to perform the lead role. Who it will be each night is the greatest mystery of all, and only revealed when the curtain goes up.

The voice of Richard Kind joins Ian McKellen in providing the narration in the fundraiser, and confirmed guests already announced includes Amanda Abbington, Clive Anderson, Gillian Anderson, David Baddiel, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Christopher Biggins, Marcus Brigstocke, Asim Chaudhry, Simon Callow, Michelle Collins, Nina Conti, Victoria Coren Mitchell, Brian Cox, Benedict Cumberbatch, Les Dennis, Adrian Dunbar, Mark Gatiss, Tamsin Greig, David Haig, Harry Hill, Adam Hills, Ronan Keating, Ross Kemp, Beverley Knight, Adrian Lester, Gareth Malone, Stephen Mangan, Tim McInnerny, Neil Morrissey, Al Murray, Eddie Nestor, Sue Perkins, Clarke Peters, Daisy Ridley, Rob Rinder, Meera Syal, Tony Robinson, Catherine Tate, Sandi Toksvig, Johnny Vegas, Tim Vine, Jodie Whittaker and Greg Wise. After the show each celebrity will take part in a post-show Q&A where the audience take over the interrogation.

The regular cast joining the celebrity guests on stage each night are Anshula Bain, Molly Barton, Robert Blackwood, Lewis Bruniges, Natasha Colenso, Caroline Deverill, Ciarán Dowd and Matthew Romain.

It’s a one-way ticket to mayhem, murder and magic in Whodunnit [Unrehearsed 3] where the age-old saying ‘diamonds are a girl’s best friend’ may or may not be true. As the temperature plummets, tensions rise and the bodies keep on falling, Can the illustrious Inspector keep this journey on track or will this be a bus replacement service for everyone? Highlights from last year’s run included Joanna Lumley’s Oscar-worthy death scene, Johnny Vegas running into the audience shirtless, and Bradley Walsh’s infectious and uncontrollable laugh ‘splutter’.

Now in its third edition at Park Theatre, the show is presented at the close of the venue’s 10th anniversary year to combat the rising costs of making live shows and running the venue during these tough times. Park Theatre has never received regular public or Government subsidy, and all of the funds raised via ticket sales, auction bids and donations will go directly towards costs including keeping the venue accessible, supporting emerging writers, and their free weekly classes for those with dementia and their carers.

Writer and director Jez Bond said: “It’s a precarious time for the arts at the moment and we’re delighted that Whodunnit [Unrehearsed] continues to bring our audiences face to face with some of our country’s greatest actors, with the higher ticket prices for this show enabling us to turn each audience member’s contribution into more accessible theatre experiences and to deliver much-needed creative outreach programmes in our local community.”

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In ten years, it has enjoyed 9 West End transfers (including Rose starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp, two National Theatre transfers, 15 national tours, six Olivier Award nominations, has won multiple Offie Awards and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage.