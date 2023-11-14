MY FAVOURITE THINGS - A Christmas Cabaret to be Presented At The Windmill in December

Revudeville Productions will present My Favourite Things - a festive circus cabaret spectacle at the iconic Windmill Soho. Once home to the infamous war-time Revudeville shows, The Windmill's story continues to be an inspiration for variety performers and has been adapted to stage and screen productions since its closure in 1964.

The freshly relaunched Revudeville revives the magic for modern audiences and brings it home to the Windmill. For two dates only this Christmas, join the mischievous Heiress Blackstone as she hosts a night of dazzling international cabaret.

Revudeville shows are like no other stage performance - it goes with such zip and swing that there's no time for applause!

Ring in the holiday spirit with a night of celebration in one of Soho's most intimate and immersive venues.

Cast:

Heiress Blackstone has quickly become one of Soho's most sought after drag queens. This Irish queen's innate ability to read her audience and turn each moment into a surprising laugh out loud fest has made her the hostess with the mostess with regular residencies at the Windmill Soho, Freedom Bar and Restaurant Ours. On top of this, she sets the stage on fire with her fire breathing skills - talk about a mic drop!

Fallon Dee is London's very own dancing burlesque goddess. Headlining the Windmill Soho is no strange feat to this bombshell artist, as her pop inspired acts from fan dancing to Kylie's Locomotion and to the feline glamour fantasy of George Michael's Flawless has left us beginning for more. She will be igniting the season with brand new festive acts.

OperaGaga is a gravity defying soprano from New York City. Her acts combine comedy and burlesque whilst belting out an aria high above the crowds on an aerial hoop or pole. After touring the world, OperaGaga will be finally making her London debut at My Favourite Things.

Felipe Reyes has wowed audiences with his hand balancing, chair stacking, mouth hanging, fire breathing and the list goes on. This Colombian star is the master of many traditional circus skills and is sure to give his unique twist to any act he delivers. What surprises will he be presenting this Christmas?

Hauk Pattison returns to the Windmill Soho with his high-octane Chinese pole act that spellbound audiences last Christmas. The classic Mariah Carey tune gets a rock'n roll makeover with Hauk's stunning drops down the 5m pole and walking on air. This skill is rarely seen on the London stage and the Windmill is one of the only stages in London to present it at the moment.

More to be announced.

About Revudeville Productions:

Revudeville Productions is a new production company headed up by its Creative Director, Jari Laakso. He directed the Windmill Soho cabaret since its relaunch in 2021 and prior to the Windmill residency worked as an associate director of Olivier Award Winning cabaret phenomenon, La Soirée, and as an associate creative of a brand new seductive cabaret circus, Majestique.

Revudeville's name plays homage to the original 1930s Windmill Theatre's revue shows of the same name. In 2024 Revudeville is set to continue the tradition of variety and present world class cabaret, circus and theatre acts that have never before been seen in London.

"I am excited to bring Revudeville back to the Windmill Soho this Christmas and start a new chapter in its history with bright new stars of the London and global stage. We plan to make these events a monthly feature in iconic venues both at Windmill and beyond." Jari Laakso

Ticket information:

Seating capacity is limited due to the intimate size of this historic venue - get your tickets today!

Stalls £35.

Balcony seating (restricted view) £20.

All tickets include a complimentary glass of mulled wine.

Please note that seating is unreserved.

Group bookings please contact hello@revudeville.com.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/my-favourite-things-a-christmas-cabaret-tickets-750895969057?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1

Running Time:

90 minutes including interval.

Age recommendation:

Over 18s only.

Content warning:

Contains partial nudity, adult themes and strong language, strobe and flashing lights, loud music, haze and smoke effects.

Accessibility:

For more information and to book tickets, please contact hello@revudeville.com.

Website:

https://revudeville.com/

Instagram:

@revudeville

Revudeville Productions Presents:

My Favourite Things

The 2023 Christmas Cabaret

15th & 16th December 2023, 8pm