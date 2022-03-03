MY FAIR LADY Will Embark On UK Tour in September 2022

Today it has been announced that New York's Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed and multi award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's much loved MY FAIR LADY will embark on a UK and Ireland tour from September 2022 following a limited engagement at the London Coliseum this summer. My Fair Lady will open in Bradford before going on to visit Dublin, Cardiff and Southampton, with more cities to be announced in due course. All tickets are on sale soon, full information can be found in the listings below.

Directed by Bartlett Sher, this sublime production, which premiered in the spring of 2018 at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater, was the winner of the Tony Award for Best Costume Design, 5 Outer Critics' Circle Awards including Best Musical Revival, the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Revival, and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Musical Revival and Costume Design.

Bartlett Sher said: "Getting a chance to revisit Shaw's extraordinary story of class and privilege in a new age is a rare and special event and I am thrilled to be able to take this epic musical on tour for audiences up and down the country to enjoy."

My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady". But who is really being transformed?

With a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, MY FAIR LADY boasts a score including the classic songs "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face."

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY premiered on Broadway in March 1956, winning 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and becoming the longest-running musical in Broadway history at the time. Following this success, the production transferred to London in 1958, where it played in the West End for five and a half years.

MY FAIR LADY has seen many notable revivals and adaptations, including the acclaimed 1964 film starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison, which won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Most recently on the London stage, Cameron Mackintosh's 2001 revival at Theatre Royal Drury Lane won three Olivier Awards, and later toured across the UK and Ireland in 2005.

James L. Nederlander, Jamie Wilson, Hunter Arnold, Playful Productions and the English National Opera present the Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY. Book and Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner, Music by Frederick Loewe, sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Marc Salzberg, hair & wigs by Tom Watson, UK music supervision by Gareth Valentine, UK musical direction by Alex Parker, musical supervision by Ted Sperling, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, directed by Bartlett Sher.

Casting will be announced in due course.

Tour Dates

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

Friday 9 September - Saturday 1 October

On sale: Monday 14 March

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin

Thursday 6 October - Sunday 30 October

On sale: Friday 11 March

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

Tuesday 8 November - Saturday 26 November

On sale: Friday 11 March

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Thursday 12 January - Sunday 29 January 2023

On sale: Tuesday 8 March