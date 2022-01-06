London Theatres Announce New Year Sale Offer

Theatre is nothing without its audiences. As a thank you to those who have already come back - and an invitation to those who have not yet returned - London's world-famous West End has come together to make it easier than ever to see a show at the start of 2022. Official London Theatre's biggest ever New Year Sale offers tickets to nearly 60 shows at £10, £20, £30, £40 and £50 (no booking fees) for performances throughout January and February.

To celebrate the occasion, they have enlisted the support of legendary rock band Queen, whose song 'Don't Stop Me Now' encapsulates the pure joy and escapism of live theatre. It is the perfect soundtrack for a promotional film released today, paying tribute to the shows taking part in the New Year Sale, and the incredible enthusiasm and loyalty of theatre audiences.

Just as theatre is a shared experience, they are asking people to continue to support the industry by sharing this film and treating themselves to see a show with the New Year Sale. There is truly something for everyone, from long-running favourites like Wicked, The Play That Goes Wrong, Matilda The Musical and Mamma Mia! to new hits including Back To The Future - The Musical, Disney's Frozen and Life Of Pi.

The New Year Sale campaign has benefited from collaboration on an unprecedented scale with partners across politics, business, leisure, transport and the arts - including the Mayor of London, Westminster City Council, London's Business Improvement Districts, tourism agencies and rail companies - all recognising the vital role theatre plays in bringing people back into the capital. Partnerships with an array of restaurants and hotels through OfficialLondonTheatre.com give audiences the opportunity to make the most of their trip.

As part of this historic collective effort, Renowned photographer Rankin has captured the talent and resilience of London's theatre workforce with a ground-breaking free portrait exhibition, Performance by Rankin. These images can be spotted on railway platforms, in shop fronts and have even been featured on the famous Piccadilly Lights. As the perfect addition to a London theatre visit, audiences can find out more about the people behind the shows at the FUJIFILM House of Photography in Covent Garden, where the exhibition has just been extended until 13 March.

Julian Bird, Chief Executive of the Society of London Theatre, said:

'We are hugely grateful to all our audiences for their ongoing support. We all need the escapism that theatre brings, so what better way to start 2022 than with the magic of world-class live entertainment?

'It is a true reflection of theatre's importance that so many partners and organisations - from the Mayor of London's Let's Do London campaign to legendary photographer Rankin - have pulled together to help celebrate theatre and the New Year Sale. As we enter 2022, we want to make it easier than ever to see a show. Please keep supporting shows to help keep curtains raised across our city and beyond - in the words of Queen, don't stop us now!'