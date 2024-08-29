Review: THE LITTLE DEATH, King's Head Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Little Death by Mina Orak and Justin Atkins is a dynamic and brutally honest play, about the relentless pursuit of seeking pleasure, whilst truly requiring a connection.

Orak delves into her sexual history considering themes of self-discovery, pleasure and a devastating lack of fulfilment. This lacking becomes all encompassing, explored in equal measure via comedy and melodrama. In this autobiographical display, Atkins the ever-supportive bestie, is the exhausted voice of reason, helping Orak to cut through the hysteria and find clarity in the reasons for her self-destructive behaviour.

The recklessness and replaying of personal torture is powerfully reflective and raw. The vivacious characters of Mina’s vagina and the Drag Queen are outrageous, adding fire and spice to the inclusivity of the content, with a deliberate light on celebrating Queer allyship.

Photography by Steven Restagno.

The play rides a deliberately uncomfortable line between manic and painful hysteria. Orak’s journey is inspired by the question “How do you feel after sex?” to which the action explores experimentation, kinks, her craving for attention, whilst being mindful of her Mediterranean heritage. The play would benefit from further inspection of the implications of her culture.

The use of video clips and wording projections bring an additional visual element, encompassing gore and mild horror into the display of Orak’s turmoil. The play also involves a couple of prearranged audience interactions, which intend to break the fourth wall to involve the viewers and make links regarding the experiences of relationship history, which work well.

Orak shy’s away from nothing, this play goes full throttle, bringing to the forefront the nature of her sexual liberation and expectations for intimacy, with compelling force.

Particular highlights were the wild dance sequence between Orak and Mina’s Vagina and Jay Mankoo’s fabulous sass.

Lost in a cycle of seeking seduction, searching for wilder kinks and regretful despair, Orak’s series of little deaths are heart breaking and compelling. Unveiling and encouraging shamelessness, The Little Death is a bold play concerned with the relentless pursuit of seeking pleasure, whilst truly needing the added dimension of connection.

‘Psychotically heartfelt sadness’ wrapped in a wild mix of vibrancy, this is an exploration of self-discovery. The lack of emotional self-care and wellbeing led to a significant segment on revealing careful introspection, which had audience members feeling compelled to click in recognition to heartfelt effect. The integral unit of friends and family being supportive brought light to the artistic display, the antidote to the irresolution.

The Little Death runs at the King's Head Theatre until 31 August 2024.

Photo Credit: Steven Restagno

