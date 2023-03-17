Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lobster Frock Theatre Collaborates With The Local Community On BLUEPRINTS MUSEUM Project

Drawing on the extraordinary real-life experiences of South London women, it is a powerful, local story of hope, courage, and humanity.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Tackling the themes of ageing, isolation and loneliness, Lobster Frock theatre company, in collaboration with The Albany and Age UK, presents Blueprints Museum at MOCA London in Peckham from Wednesday 15 until Saturday 18 March 2023.

Blueprints Museum is a devised interactive experience about mothers and how they screw us up (SORRY save us). Directed by Grace O'Keefe (director of the 5* sell-out show, Bad Teacher), Lobster Frock's new fictional museum adventure is based on their genre-defying digital theatre piece with the same name. Drawing on the extraordinary real-life experiences of South London women, it is a powerful, local story of hope, courage, and humanity - and a heartfelt tribute to mothers.

In the pristine walls of a gallery, a local woman's story unfolds. As an aging woman teeters on the edge of loneliness, the museum backdrop holds the key to her salvation. Explore the seasons of womanhood from birth to elder, uncovering memories to discover her past.

Through surrealist design and immersive theatre, Lobster Frock's multicultural cast will catapult audiences into the dilapidated, remnants of a mystery woman's life to try and answer the question, who is she?

Members of the Lewisham and Southwark communities, aged 65 and older, are working with Director Grace O'Keefe, Lobster Frock's Artistic Director and actress Kirsty Blewett and a further professional actress Rosy Fordham in the spaces at MOCA London to devise Blueprints Museum in collaboration. They are working with designers Emma Lynch and Natalie Johnson with video pieces edited by Matthew Kaltenborn.

Blueprints Museum runs from Wednesday 15 until 18 March 2023 at MOCA London, 113 Bellenden Rd, Peckham, SE15 4QY. All tickets are free, to help support as many people as possible from the local community and beyond to attend, with 60 tickets available per day. Time slots run every 10 minutes from 6.00-7.30pm. There is also the opportunity to explore the museum exhibits only without a ticket from 15-18 March from 4-5.45pm daily. To book, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231454®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.moca.london%2Fblueprintsmuseum.html?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. Suitable for ages 12+.

This project has been supported by public funding from Arts Council England, and is produced in partnership with Age UK Lewisham-Southwark and Meet Me at The Albany (a partnership project between the Albany and Entelechy Arts).




Cast Announced For A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM At Shakespeares Globe Photo
Cast Announced For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM At Shakespeare's Globe
Shakespeare's Globe has announced the cast of A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Elle While (The Merry Wives of Windsor, 2019; As You Like It, Hamlet, 2018).
HAMNET To Transfer To The West Ends Garrick Theatre This Autumn Photo
HAMNET To Transfer To The West End's Garrick Theatre This Autumn
The stage production of Hamnet will transfer direct to London's Garrick Theatre this autumn after selling out ahead of its world premiere at the newly restored Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon this April.  
McIntosh, Hamilton-Amos & Campbell to Star in BIG AUNTY Photo
McIntosh, Hamilton-Amos & Campbell to Star in BIG AUNTY
Midlands-born performers Alexia McIntosh and Kieran Hamilton-Amos will join Belgrade Theatre Creative Director Corey Campbell in BIG AUNTY, directed and devised by Campbell.
Photos: See Adjoa Andoh & More in Rehearsals for RICHARD III Photo
Photos: See Adjoa Andoh & More in Rehearsals for RICHARD III
Check out rehearsal photos of Rose Theatre and Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Theatres' Richard III starring Adjoa Andoh.

